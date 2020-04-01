The primary piece of advice doctors offer to stop the spread of the coronavirus is to frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap.
That is virtually impossible in impoverished countries where clean water and soap are scarce, and Brunswick-based MAP International is seeking the public’s help in providing basic hygiene products.
“Two billion people in some of the world’s poorest countries lack access to even the most basic medicines, as well as personal hygiene products such as soap that can help slow the spread of the virus,” said Steve Stirling, MAP president and CEO. “In places where healthcare is already non-existent, not having access to things like soap is not only devastating, but it can be deadly in a pandemic.”
As the pandemic continues in more than 175 countries, the global Christian relief organization is responding to partners urgent requests in the U.S. and abroad for fever reducers, cough suppressants and personal protective equipment such as gloves, MAP said in a news release.
“It is so important for healthcare workers on the frontlines to have personal protective equipment,” Stirling said.
Just days after the outbreak in Wuhan, China, MAP acted quickly to provide badly needed protective equipment for healthcare workers.
MAP’s initial response included the airlifting of three million medical masks and more than 10,000 protective suits. The materials were loaded aboard UPS trucks in Brunswick and trucked to Atlanta where UPS planes flew them to China in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus soon after it began spreading.
At the time, MAP said the response wiped out its stockpiles of those materials.
“We have been depleted of materials,” says Stirling. “Now it is important for us to raise money so we can continue to distribute critical supplies to our partners in the United States and abroad.”
“Depending on our partners’ requests, MAP is providing personal protective equipment such as protective gloves, coveralls, masks, hand soap, and personal care wipes,” Stirling said. “Additionally, we are supplying antibiotics, cough and cold medicines and fever reducers as needed.”
In 2019 alone, MAP distributed the equivalent of 44 million medical treatments to 13.3 million people in 98 countries. Forbes magazine rates MAP as one of the top charities in America.
Through its partnerships, MAP is able to stretch its donations. For example, a gift of less than $10 provides a bottle of 1,000 tablets of fever reducing medicine that can serve many.
Three hundred pairs of gloves for health professionals can be purchased for $30, and $50 provides a family with clean water for years.
One hundred dolllars provides 10 Disaster Health Kits, which includes soap and basic hygiene products to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases.
To donate to help families or to learn more about MAP, go to the website map.org/disasters.