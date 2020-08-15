Lionel Valenzuela walked into the Ameris Bank at 3440 Cypress Road in Brunswick last Oct. 30, told the cashier he had a gun and demanded cash.
The New Yorker got the cash, but he did not get far. An alert citizen pointed out his hiding place behind the bank to a responding Brunswick Police officer, who quickly took him into custody.
Now Valenzuela will spend 61/2 years in federal prison for the robbery.
Valenzuela pleaded guilty to the robbery this week before Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in U.S. District Court in Brunswick. Wood additionally sentenced him to three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
When Valenzuela attempted the ill-planned bank robbery, he was already on lifetime parole in New York after serving a prison sentence for second degree murder.
Brunswick Police recovered the cash he stole from the bank. If he actually had the gun he threatened the bank clerk with, it was never recovered.
“Bank robbery is a terrifying, dangerous crime, and no one should have to fear for their lives while in their workplace,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We’re grateful to the alert bystander and the Brunswick Police officers who stopped Valenzuela’s brief and foolish crime spree. The great work of the FBI will send the repeat offender Valenzuela to a system where there is no parole.”
The FBI assisted Brunswick Police in investigating the bank robbery.
“This bank robber was captured and will now be held accountable because a citizen witness stepped up and helped police,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.