Downtown Brunswick is becoming a destination for small cruise ships.
The newest visitor to the docks at Mary Ross Waterfront Park is Ocean Voyager, a 200-passenger ship that will make 11 port calls in Brunswick this year.
Mathew Hill, Brunswick’s Development Authority director, said the ship will remain in town nine to 10 hours, depending on the tides, during each visit. The ship arrives in the morning and leaves around 6 or 7 p.m.
The Ocean Voyager was originally scheduled to start port calls in Brunswick a year ago until the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay in the cruises.
The Ocean Voyager joins American Cruise Line vessels, which will make 14 stops downtown this year. Hill said American Cruise Line, with about 100 passengers, has been visiting the city for years, spending about 24 hours in town each visit.
“I have seen a lot of the passengers walking around town,” he said.
When guests arrive, they are given a list of businesses and activities to do while in the Golden Isles. When they buy merchandise at shops, Hill said they are either small items because of the limited cabin space aboard the vessels or they pay to have the merchandise shipped to their homes.
Hill said the vessels pay the city to tie up to the city dock. They pay a $3.75 per foot fee based on keel length of the vessels, Hill said.
There is a possibility that both ships could be docked downtown at the same time, which Hill said would not be a problem.
City officials are receptive to more cruise ships coming to town, but they can’t be any larger than the Ocean Voyager, he said.
“We could probably get some more,” Hill said.