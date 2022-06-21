If gas prices at some outlets seem a little high, chances are good that it is more than an overactive imagination.
According to AAA, one of the highest prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was found in the Brunswick area. The gallon price: $4.55.
That is 8 cents higher than $4.47, the average cost of a gallon recorded by AAA around the state.
The amount is just a penny under last week’s average cost but 34 cents more than it was in May and $1.58 more than it was this time last year.
“Georgia statewide pump price averages have managed to hold steady for the past few days,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we can’t predict if gas prices will decline this week but should be prepared to deal with price fluctuations at the pump for the rest of the summer.”
Brunswick was not alone in leading the state’s metro areas with higher prices. The second highest cost was found in Atlanta at $4.52 a gallon.
As steep as Peach State prices are, Georgia motorists are paying less at the pumps than many of the their counterparts in other states.
The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas stood at $4.98 Monday, 3 cents lower than it was the previous week.
Citing information from the Energy Information Administration, AAA reported Monday that the total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week. At the same time, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels a day to 9.09 million barrels a day.
AAA says the slight drop in gas demand has played a role in gas prices but stresses that a volatile market will likely keep gallon prices elevated.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, is optimistic.
“Finally some relief,” De Hann said. “For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump. I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil.
“We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”
Before cheering, know this: there may be an exception to De Haan’s positive outlook.
“The coast isn’t yet entirely clear,” he said.