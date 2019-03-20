With higher security concerns but dated technology, clearing baggage at airports can take some time. Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport only has commercial service to and from Atlanta, but with the area’s notoriety as a vacation destination, location for conventions, people coming in for work at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and home to a number of second residences for people who principally live in Metro Atlanta, what rolls through BQK on a regular basis isn’t just the average carry-on.
In that vein, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, secured funding recently for what’s called explosives detection system baggage screening equipment.
“As tourism in the area increases, so does the need for a safe and efficient airport,” Carter said in a statement. “I’ve been told golf bags on one flight alone can take as much as two hours to manually screen. With EDS equipment, this time will be drastically reduced while security is increased.
“Additionally, with FLETC in the area, checked bags are more complicated to screen with law enforcement officers traveling with equipment like firearms and gun cases.
“EDS scanners will make sure they are able to travel to and from the training center in a safe and efficient manner.”
The Transportation Security Administration noted that it should take around two months for the scanners to be installed, tested and running as intended.