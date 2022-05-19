Two of the planes that won World War II with missions over Europe and the Pacific will be at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport for rides and tours through Sunday.
Crews of the Texas-based Commemorative Air Force flew the Diamond Lil, a B-24 Liberator, and the Fifi, a B-29 Superfortress, to the airport earlier this week where they were open for tours on the ground Wednesday.
Other planes including a P-51, which will arrive Friday, will accompany the two bombers.
The Diamond Lil was one of a more than 18,400 B-24s produced during World War II and is one of only two in the world still flying.
The B-29 Superfortress could carry 2,000 pounds of ordnance, double that of the B-24. It was designed to win the war its missions over Japan helped bring the war to a close.
The Air Force flew B-29s in Korea and remained a staple of the Air Force until 1960. The Fifi began touring in 1974.
The AirPower History Tour will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Sunday near Manning Aviation. Admission to the iconic warbirds is $20 for adults, $10 for those 11-17 and free for those 10 and younger. The T-6 and PT-13 aircraft that will accompany the bombers will offer rides every day while rides aboard the two bombers are limited to Saturday and Sunday mornings. The two planes will be open to ground tours in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday.
Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org. Additional information is also available on the site.