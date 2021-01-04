Today is Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning’s last day in public office.
“It was an honor,” Browning said. “It’s an honor to have your fellow citizens vote you into a position where you represent them, and you do your best to do what’s right.”
Incoming commissioner Sammy Tostensen, who defeated Browning in the Republican Party primary in June and faced no Democratic opposition in the Nov. 3 general election, will replace the commission’s last chairman today when he is sworn in at 3 p.m. in the old Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick. Commissioners will also elect a new chairman.
After eight years as a commissioner and two as chairman, Browning said he learned more than a few things and had both good and bad times on the seven- member body.
He learned a lot about the role of an elected official primarily.
Some people vote because they want a candidate to do something specific, some because they like the person running, some because of party affiliation and any number of other reasons.
Rather than try to guess what the thousands of people who voted for him in his first two terms wanted, he listened to those who came to him, although he didn’t always do what they said and used his judgment on the rest.
“You will never please everybody, and I think to be an effective representative of the people you have to not even go there,” Browning said.
Elected officials can’t poll the public on every opinion. They have to act in what they believe to be in the best interest of constituents and hope the voters agree with their judgment.
“(On the county commission), you vote in a manner you think is best for the community,” Browning said. “I never worried whether someone would or someone would not agree with my vote.”
That doesn’t mean he never got feedback. When someone was displeased with a decision and word got around, Glynn County residents weren’t shy of making their voices heard. Whether by phone, email or in person, they would let him know what they thought about some of the commission’s decisions.
“People are always critical of what’s going on, and I say critical in a good way. It’s a balancing act,” Browning said.
Voters aren’t the only group the county commission has to deal with. Local government is only one level that interacts with other local agencies and the state and federal layers of bureaucracy.
In his last four years, the commission got tangled with other levels of government.
The one at the forefront of his memory was the recent scuffle with the Georgia General Assembly. In June, the state legislature in Atlanta saw fit to bypass the county and let voters choose whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department.
Just before the deadline to place referendum items on the Nov. 3 ballot, a visiting superior court judge ruled the state’s action, spearheaded by former Sen. William Ligon and Rep. Don Hogan, unconstitutional because the Georgia Constitution gives local governments the authority to provide their own policing authority in conjunction with a sheriff’s office.
Ligon and Hogan pursued the matter due to incidents of malfeasance and generally weak internal controls at the police department, issues identified in a grand jury report and in an audit by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The county acknowledged many of the points made by Ligon and Hogan but opposed putting the matter on the ballot because it was something that should be handled by the county commission as a matter of law.
“We said from the beginning it was unconstitutional, but that didn’t stop them,” Browning said. “That cost the taxpayers probably close to $80,000 (in legal fees).”
The state government’s response to COVID-19 was another example.
“The citizens wanted some leadership or some direction, but nobody wanted to deal with it,” Browning said.
Early in the COVID-19 crisis, the county commission and other government agencies in the Golden Isles implemented measures in the hope of slowing the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease like closing the beaches, parks, government buildings and limiting the size of public gatherings.
To organize a unified response across the state, Gov. Brian Kemp rescinded all local edicts related to COVID-19 and issued a statewide policy.
“Once we spent a lot of time dealing with this, working on policy, taking some votes, then the governor steps in and nullifies some of the critical stuff we put in place,” Browning said. “Then we had to explain to the citizens we didn’t have anything to do with it. We didn’t roll that back, the governor did.”
That wasn’t all, of course. The theft of over $1 million of court-related and lawsuit settlement funds stemming from alleged mismanaged by a past clerk of superior court might cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars out of pocket to replace the money, and a class-action lawsuit over incorrectly calculated property taxes resulted in the county losing $7.5 million.
Neither the clerk of superior court nor the Glynn County Tax Commission is under the direct control of the county commission. They are elected officials, but the county government is responsible for their budgets and many of their actions.
“I really don’t think the taxpayers have a good grasp of what’s going on in this community,” Browning said.
It wasn’t all bad, however. Taking part in the governmental decision-making process was a good experience, Browning said, as he always felt the commission was working in the community’s best interest.
He also believes the commission built a well-functioning government machine in most respects.
“We have a good staff in place and one of my other pleasures, if you will, is seeing how great our managers and county employees are,” Browning said, adding that he generally assumes anyone with gripes about the most upper-level staff members are ill-informed.
That shouldn’t be taken as a denial that the county has no bad apples, he continued, but that the overwhelming majority of employees are good and bad ones tend to be rooted out.
All-in-all, Browning said it was a pleasure serving as a commissioner.
“I would never cry and complain about being a commissioner,” he said. “It was an honor, but it’s a tough job.”