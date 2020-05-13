Shawn Brown, one of two democratic candidates for the District 5 seat on the Glynn County School Board, announced his withdrawal from the race Tuesday.
His decision makes moot a question about his qualification for the race, an issue the Glynn County Board of Elections was planning to discuss Tuesday.
Brown qualified as a candidate for the school board seat in March.
He could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but the Glynn County Democratic Party said in a statement that he decided to withdrawn due to personal reasons.
“While we are sorry to hear this news, we appreciate Mr. Brown’s important voice in this race to this point and wish him well in the future,” the party said.
Audrey Gibbons, the immediate past chairwoman of the local Democratic Party, is the only candidate remaining in the race.
“I’m surprised that he withdrew,” Gibbons said. “We didn’t get an opportunity to debate because of COVID-19, but we did some virtual presentations. I don’t know why he withdrew or his circumstances, but I wish him the best.”
In other business, the board announced that elections and registration supervisor Chris Channell was appointed to the Georgia Secretary of State’s absentee ballot fraud task force.
“It’s due to the increase absentee ballots expected to be cast. They formed this task force to deal with any issues that come up,” Channell said after the meeting. “There’s two supervisors in the state of Georgia on it. The other one is Jennifer Logan out of Jackson County.”
Channell said 11,920 have been mailed to Glynn County voters so far this year. As of Tuesday, the local elections board has received 2,716 completed ballots from voters.
By comparison, Glynn County residents cast 165 absentee ballots in the 2016 primary election and 147 in the 2018 primary.
The rest of the task force is composed of district attorneys, state prosecutors and elections officials, he said.
The group’s goal is to look into discrepancies between the information provided on absentee ballots and voter registration information, he said. That usually means signatures that don’t match, non-residential addresses and instances of multiple voter registrations on file in different counties.
He believes he and Logan will be there to give insight into how they handle these issues at the local level. Most of the time they can be attributed to outdated records or simple mistakes, he said.
Beyond that, he doesn’t know much about what he’s being asked to do.
“I think they have some definite ideas of how they want this task force to operate. They just haven’t discussed it with the full board,” Channell said.
Channell also gave the board an update on absentee ballots.
“The state is encouraging everybody to vote by absentee ballot just to reduce the number of (COVID-19) exposure opportunities,” Channell said.
Elections staff had verified 698 of the 2,716 ballots so far, and 106 need additional verification.
When asked if he would be able to keep up with the incoming ballots with the staff he has, Channell said elections workers were going to start focusing on verifying today. He expects the staff will be able to go through more than 600 a day when they get started in earnest.
Absentee ballot forms can be found at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, glynncounty.org/78/Board-of-Elections or picked up in person at the Board of Elections’ office at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
For those that insist on going to the polls, Channell said poll workers will be wiping everything down with disinfectant regularly, wearing masks and washing their hands regularly.
Social distancing measures will be enforced, and voting machines will be spaced apart appropriately, he said.
Early voting starts on Monday and will run through June 5.
Three early voting polling places can be found in the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive, also in Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Department Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island. Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30.
All polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary election day, June 9.