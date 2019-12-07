Bill Brown, the Golden Isles’ living historical treasure, turned 101 this past Tuesday.
He was born and raised in the historic Dart House, which overlooked the marsh at 4 Glynn Avenue from 1876 until 2017. The son of Ethel Gray Dart and Simon Hadley Brown, Bill’s local roots stretch back to Revolutionary War veteran Cyrus Dart, a physician who settled here after American Independence was obtained.
He was but a boy when he rode with his parents from Brunswick to St. Simons Island across the F.J. Torras Causeway on July 11, 1924, the very first day the new thoroughfare opened. Ineligible for military duty due to a cleft pallet, he served out the war years at the Brunswick shipyards, which famously built Liberty Ships and other vessels for the war effort.
He and his wife Margret Ann married in 1946, raised two kids in a home at Pine and Oak avenues in Brunswick and together built a thriving real estate business. Through it all he remained an active contributor to the betterment of his community, from serving on civic organizations and boards to lending a welcoming hand to those in need.
Last year before his 100th birthday, I asked my old friend to jot down a few of his favorite memories. He was up all night, his daughter Marian told me the next day. Here are some excerpts from those 15 handwritten pages.
He was still just a boy when a New York outfit tried to break in on the local real estate market.
“We watched a New York company convert a former 9-hole golf course, located in formerly platted Windsor Park subdivision, to a new residential subdivision. They paved Palmetto and Sycamore Avenues with first-class, thick asphalt, with concrete curb and gutters. Some of it is still in use.
“My father sold a corner lot on Elm Avenue and Lanier Boulevard for $1,500 in 1927. The economic crash of 1929 caused the New York company to file for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy receiver held an auction on all unsold vacant lots. Carly Zell bought three lots on the corner of Pine and Oak avenues for $25 each. Twenty years later, my wife and I bought this corner lot, from the original owner for $1,500.
“The unsold lots lay fallow,” Bill continues, “serving as pasturage for the cows of Captain John Hotch’s small dairy, located behind his home, which faced Lee Street. Windsor Park also served as courting grounds for couples. A few high school fellows, fortunate enough to have access to a car, used to ride through the park at night shining lights on the couples. This continued until one irate fellow got out of his car and broke the windshield of the other car, with the handle of his car jack.”
Brunswick enjoyed a healthy tourist trade up into the 1950s, taking advantage of a pre-interstate highway system that brought northerners headed for Florida through the heart of Brunswick. This highway configuration was no accident, Bill explained.
“In late 1923 or 1924, when the federal highway department was running the Atlantic Coastal Highway from Maine to Florida, the Brunswick Board of Trade was active enough to get the state and federal highway departments to route the highway through downtown Brunswick rather than across the peninsula and by-passing the city. The route came down Glynn Avenue to Gloucester Street, where it took a right angle turn; then west on Gloucester to Newcastle Street; north on Newcastle to G Street; east on G Street to Norwich Street; then north on Norwich to the forks, where it took a left turn on its way to Florida.
“The highway name was later changed to U.S. Highway 17. It remained the same route until the first Sidney Lanier Bridge opened (in 1956) and U.S. 17 was routed over the bridge. That took the through tourist traffic with it. This significantly reduced tourist business in Brunswick.”
The coming decades saw significant changes in Brunswick.
“The 1950s saw the federal government adopt a policy called Urban Renewal. The city of Brunswick joined the crowd. Because federal grants were available, this program was for the removal of any old building the city approved for demolition. In Brunswick, it consisted of the handsome ABC Railroad Station on Newcastle Street and its large warehouse behind the station.
“It also saw the demolition of all warehouses and stores on Bay Street, including the three-story brick building on the waterfront. That was originally the home of the Downing Company, a large naval stores factoring business which shipped rosin and turpentine to worldwide markets. (The Downing Company went into bankruptcy in the 1930s.)
“By the 1950s the city saw the considerable increase in overnight tourism. After the war, the city saw a number of locally-owned motels built. The Deck and a number of other small locally owned restaurants served the traveling public. So you can see the city enjoyed a thriving overnight tourist business until I-95 opened.”
Thank you for your memories, Bill — and happy 101st birthday.