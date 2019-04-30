Alex Kunda may be young, but he’s always been a man of his word. Even as a 4-year-old, the now high school senior knew what it meant to make a promise and follow through.
It happened when the then-preschooler accepted an award for his sister, Miranda Faith, who passed away at the age of seven. The little girl had a rare liver disease, Auto-Immune Hepatitis, but always managed to find the good in life and focused on helping others. She even managed to obtain perfect attendance at Satilla Marsh Elementary School.
“My sister had perfect attendance up to the point that she passed away in first grade,” Alex said. “When they had the award ceremony, I went and accepted the perfect attendance award for her. When I got it, I walked up to my parents and I told them that I wanted to keep perfect attendance for as long as I was in school.”
His parents, Preston and Arlene Kunda, were naturally touched. But, at the time, they didn’t think that their son would take the pledge seriously.
“My mom told me yesterday she was just like, ‘Yeah, sure,’” he said with a laugh.
After all, kindergarten plus grade school comes to approximately 2,340 days. And in all that time, there would have to be no appointments or illnesses. Not even trips to Disney World. Everything would have to be scheduled for summer or other off time.
“I got doctors appointments scheduled after school or on holidays. Thank God, literally, that I didn’t get sick on a school day,” he said. “There have been some minor days that I was kind of sick but not sick enough to not go to school. It’s all because of (God). My dad even asked if I wanted to go to Disney, and I said no I wanted to go to school.”
With that support and Alex’s own determination, he is about to achieve something that’s never been done in the history of the Glynn County School System — graduate high school with perfect attendance.
“When I started getting to middle school, I thought ‘Wow I can actually do this.’ And I will be the first person in the district ... I have 20 school days. It feels good but also really stressful because I’m scared something will happen in the next 20 days,” he said with a laugh.
As Alex crosses his fingers and holds his breath, his classmates area sharing admiration and awe about his achievement.
“I’m out of zone to go here. So when I was in elementary and middle school, all the kids knew it ... it wasn’t a surprise to them. But when I started (at Brunswick High School) and told people, they were like ‘Yeah, right,’ ‘That didn’t happen.’ Now that we’re here, they know I’m getting the award,” he said.
For his parents’ part, they are incredibly proud of his son and his commitment.
“They’re relieved too,” he said. “They don’t have to be worried about me missing school now.”
While Alex will get a certificate for perfect attendance, being present for daily instruction has been its own reward of sorts. He has never had to do make-up work or miss a lecture.
“I don’t know what that’s like, and I’ve thought about how weird it would be miss an hour and a half lesson and not know what’s going on,” he said.
Alex has excelled during his time in the classroom, participating in the dual enrollment program with College of Coastal Georgia.
“I’m going to Coastal Georgia for about a year to finish my associate’s degree then transfer ... somewhere,” he said.
While he doesn’t have a concrete roadmap just yet, it’s likely music will fit in somehow. Alex plays multiple instruments in the BHS band and also sings in the chorale program.
“I play fluently at least 10 instruments. I plan on learning more. I sing, I’m in chorus,” he said. “I stay busy with that.”
