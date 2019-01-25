For most people, retirement ushers in an era of relaxation. Of course, Steve Chard is not “most people.”
The native of the county of Dorset, England, has always loved a good challenge, especially for a good cause. And most of those he’s taken part in were highly physical in nature.
“I always fundraised by running marathons, half marathons, 10Ks for charities,” he said. “I also did a couple of long distance cycling events. I cycled across the mountains of north Vietnam. I did a long distance swimming fundraiser.”
But when he officially wrapped his work as an emergency care assistant in the British ambulance service, he decided to do something entirely different. So as a British Navy veteran, Chard decided to take to the water — in a sea kayak.
There was just one issue — he wasn’t an experienced kayaker. That skill set was one he would certainly need to traverse what’s known as “the Great Loop,” a route that covers thousands of miles of waterways through Canada and the United States.
“I was a complete novice. My friends said, ‘Steve you’ve got to do a bit of training for this fundraiser’ ... I planned to do two years of training first but only got in one. My friends back home kind of ‘beasted’ me through level one, two, three and four of sea kayaker certification to get me ready to be able to do this trip,” he said.
He originally planned to do a four-day, 120-mile canoe marathon in his native U.K., but after being gifted a book about the Great Loop, Chard was determined to up his game.
“The book was called, ‘Honey, Let’s Get a Boat’ by the founder of the American Great Loop Cruisers Association. They gave me a complementary, two-year membership because of what I’m doing ... so the marinas and other kayakers are looking out for me,” he said.
That’s a critical piece of the effort, being that Chard is alone. As he paddles into new territory, he relies on the kindness of strangers, most of whom follow his journey on Facebook, for food and overnight shelter.
When Chard sailed into Brunswick on Wednesday, he linked up with Southeast Adventure Outfitters and a local sea kayak enthusiast, Fred Charles, who offered him a place to stay.
Overall, Chard says, people have been incredibly supportive.
“When I set out from Halifax, I had planned no where to stay. My first night, I stopped, knocked on someone’s door and asked if I could camp on their lawn. They said, ‘of course, Steve.’ I’ve only had one really nasty incident ... but the rest of it has been great. Everyone has been really helpful,” he said.
“A lot of them have followed on my ‘Paddle with Steve’ Facebook page. I’ve met some amazing people and friends. The people I have stayed with have rung ahead and asked if I could stay with someone. They’ve passed me on.”
While that support has been invaluable, he is also grateful for the donations that have been rolling into his charities. He is paddling for nine British charities, three American and two Canadian.
“The American charities are the American Kidney Fund, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) because I was a submariner, the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Force Library and museum in Groton, Conn.,” Chard said. “They’ve got the first ever nuclear submarine there, U.S.S. Nautilus.”
Chard plans to leave (Friday), conditions permitting, and paddle up to the next stop — Sapelo Island, where Southeast Adventure Outfitters has arranged a respite.
From there, he will continue paddling, traveling up the East Coast and back to Canada, where he began many months ago.
He hopes that those interested will follow and support his journey, hopefully donating to the charities linked on his Facebook Page, Kayak the Great Loop — Paddle With Steve. He aims to paddle 20 to 30 miles a day as he can, wrapping up his expansive journey in the summer.
“I have to make it back to Halifax, Nova Scotia, by six of July or I’m illegal,” he said with a laugh.