A member of McIntosh County’s state delegation is working to change GDOT’s mind, but as it stands now, Darien will temporarily lose its direct U.S. 17 link to Brunswick later this decade.
If the Georgia Department of Transportation sticks to schedule, construction of a new Darien River Bridge will begin in 2026. The plan calls for constructing the replacement structure in the footprint of the old bridge.
That will entail demolishing the bridge and directing traffic flow from Darien to Brunswick to Interstate 95.
GDOT describes the eight-decades-old bridge as “functionally obsolete.”
State Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, was among a group of state officials who met recently with GDOT to discuss the project. Local officials from McIntosh and Glynn counties also attended the meeting.
“We are still looking at all options,” DeLoach said, adding that he is waiting for the results of an economic impact study.
“We are just hoping to find some other way. Obviously it will be very a big blow for Georgia’s second oldest city. It will also have a negative impact on Glynn County.”
He’s right about that, agrees Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson.
“I absolutely think closing the bridge for an extended period of time will have a tremendously negative impact on both McIntosh and Glynn County businesses,” Brunson said. “Workforce and goods and services travel Hwy. 17 in both directions every day.”
There is also the question of how a detour will affect EMS.
“One of the most critical issues is emergency services to our hospital from McIntosh County,” Brunson said. “Detouring to I-95 is often not a viable option.
“I don’t understand why building the new bridge adjacent to the old bridge is not an option.”
The new Sidney Lanier Bridge was erected next to the structure it replaced.
According to distance maps on the internet, the trip from Darien to Brunswick via U.S. 17 is 16.9 miles and via I-95 19.7 miles. Both take 23 minutes to drive traveling at the speed limit. An alternate route from Darien would be I-95 to Ga. Hwy. 99 to U.S. 17, a 16.9 mile trip that takes 21 minutes.
Darien Mayor Hugh Hodge responded to residents expressing concerns about the closure on a McIntosh County Facebook page, saying, “We’re doing everything we can to change their minds.”
McIntosh County residents posting on Facebook fear the potential loss to businesses. An elderly woman who travels to Brunswick via U.S. 17 for doctor appointments noted her apprehension about having to rely on the more trafficked interstate. Another wondered what will happen in the event of a hurricane evacuation if U.S. 17 is no longer in use.
“All efforts have been exhausted to explore other available options,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT communications.
Some thought was given to leaving half of the Darien Bridge open during construction, but that is no longer an option.
“After additional inspections and extensive analysis, it was determined that demolishing half of the existing bridge would further compromise the structural integrity of the nearly 80-year-old bridge,” Collins said. “The new plan to close the bridge completely and detour traffic allows for safer conditions for both motorists and the construction crew during construction.”
Besides that, Collins added, “Construction time would be longer at six years and more costly for an on-site scenario versus three years estimated with the full closure/detour plan presented.”
The estimated time of completion of the project is 3 to 3.5 years.
“That is for substantial, overall completion, meaning traffic could be driving on the new structure before that range,” he said. “A design-builder is anticipated to be selected in 2025 with construction scheduled to begin in early 2026, possibly sooner, and anticipated to reach substantial completion in late 2028.”
Collins said the department will continue to look for opportunities to expedite the procurement and construction schedule.
He said the project is now in the environmental phase. Surveys also are being conducted to verify the boundaries.
“The replacement bridge will meet current design standards, improving safety for the traveling public and commercial vehicle traffic loads,” Collins said. “The new bridge will also feature bike and pedestrian facilities, increasing access and safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
“For the annual Blessing of the Fleet, there will be a platform built for clergy to use during the event.”
GDOT will seek public comment on the project in the third quarter of this year, he said.