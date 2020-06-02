The Church Hill Road bridge over Interstate 95 in McIntosh County will remain closed to thru-traffic until mid July for bridge maintenance.
Signage will direct drivers to an off-site detour via US 17/State Route (SR) 25, SR 57 and SR 251. Local traffic can navigate up to the bridge closure barricades.
The roadway will reopen earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.
Work enhancements planned for this and other bridges in the region include raising the structure's vertical clearance, bridge deck preservation (polymer overlay), joint replacement where necessary and stabilizing the superstructure and substructure.
Other bridges slated for maintenance in Southeast Georgia are Olive Branch Road on I-16 Bryan County; SR 204 on I-16 Chatham County; Ardick Road on I-95 McIntosh County; King Road on I-95 McIntosh County; and Jones Road I-95 McIntosh County.