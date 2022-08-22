City officials say it’s high time to fix up Grant Street in the city’s downtown district. Not all agree on the method, however.
When grinding down the upper layers of asphalt a few years ago in preparation for resurfacing, workers discovered bricks under the road, said Brunswick Public Works Director Garrow Alberson.
“At the time, Jim Drumm was the city manager, Bren Daiss was the planning director. They said ‘Hold on, let’s see what we can do to restore the bricks,’” Alberson said. “They thought they had a connection with a contractor that had a specialty product or process to uncover and restore the brick streets.”
In short, that didn’t pan out, he said. The company in question was no longer in business, and he says the city still has not found a cost-effective way to preserve the brick side street.
Asking other municipalities that have done similar preservation work, Alberson estimated the entire length of Grant Street would cost the city around $2.5 million and $3 million — close to the amount the city is putting into resurfacing projects across the city this year.
Instead, the current plan is to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to repave Grant, which may not happen until late October or early November depending on how roads are prioritized.
That money is being put to good use elsewhere, said City Manager Regina McDuffie. It’s paying for repaving on segments and intersections of 30 roads across Brunswick.
“It seems like the bricks, if you look, we’d have to dig up all of them because they’re too low,” McDuffie said. “We’d have to build up Grant Street and replace them. A lot would be damaged.”
Instead, the city hopes to inlay some of the more well-preserved bricks into the street’s crosswalks, said City Commissioner Julie Martin.
“When I walked the full length of Grant Street with Regina McDuffie and Garrow Alberson, we looked at the fact that there are businesses that front on Grant Street,” Martin said. “People think of it as the back door to shops on Newcastle Street, and it is, but there are shops for which it is their front door.
“We can be intentional about creating brick crosswalks and putting some brick down in a pattern or design where you still get the essence of the brick that would have originally been there.”
She doubted the bricks would hold up well under consistent heavy truck traffic to the backside of businesses, either.
Martin said she actually preferred not to focus on the bricks but on solving the various issues Grant Street suffers from, such as haphazard placement of dumpsters and poor lighting.
“How do you look at trying to consolidate dumpsters or handling trash in a different way so people walking Grant Street don’t have to look at dumpsters?” Martin said. “Businesses such as Queen & Grant, The Kress, the Leotis building, The Wick, the Liberty building, etc., should all expect the city to maintain the street- scape spaces, historic squares and aesthetics to a higher level.”
Jerry Spencer, a longtime city resident, thinks the municipal government is doing it for convenience’s sake more than anything. With the right willpower, the city could get it done, he said.
“I just hate to lose that street. It would be a precedent for any other streets we find that we could also save. The brick street is very much part of historic districts, and this was our chance to save just four blocks of historic street and let it enhance the district,” Spencer said.
He hadn’t completely lost hope, however.
“The only redeeming feature is sometime in the future, if the city gets a little more sophisticated, they can take the asphalt off and reveal the bricks,” Spencer said.