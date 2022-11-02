Deena Hoch didn’t want to get another mammogram.
She’d had many through the years, and without a family history of breast cancer she didn’t feel urgent to get another screening.
Her daughter convinced her, though, to make an appointment.
“And they found something,” Hoch said.
Hoch, who is now a survivor of breast cancer, will be among those walking in the upcoming American Cancer Society 23rd Annual Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Luncheon, which will take place Feb. 11 at Sea Palms Resort on St. Simons.
The fashion show will feature 12 models, all of whom are breast cancer survivors. Eleven women and one man will walk in the show. Models will wear clothes from local boutiques.
The event also features a live and silent auction, and the sale of “pink boxes,” which are filled with donated items and cost $20.
“We guarantee that the inside is worth at least $25 or more,” said Rhonda Barlow, model chair for the event. “So they don’t know what they’re getting, and it’s like a surprise.”
This year’s event sponsors include Maggie’s Boutique, Cunningham Jewelers and St. Simons Drug Company.
Event coordinators are seeking other donors now.
“Glynn County is the most generous county as far as giving donations and supporting our fashion show,” said Joy Cook, who serves as chair.
The event is presented by Dr. Vincent Arlauskas, Dr. Stephen Barrett, and Dr. Bradley Easterlin.
Barlow, who is a 13-year survivor of breast cancer, said this event is a way she’s able to help others.
“Having survivors in the fashion show of all different ages and number of years they’ve had cancer shows people that there’s hope for them as well,” she said.
Many who serve on the committee that plans the event are both breast cancer survivors and former models in the fashion show. Money raised by the event is donated to the American Cancer Society.
“I would love to see a cure for not just breast cancer but for all cancer,” Cook said. “And I know in my lifetime it’s not going to happen, but if I can help in the least bit I will. It’s really special seeing the survivors and giving people hope.”
Connie Hiott has worked with the committee since the fashion show began. The event usually sells out, she said, and consistently raises a significant amount of money for an important cause.
“Last year we had people bidding at the live auction way over what the value was because they believe in the cause, they believe in the fundraiser,” Hiott said.
Tracy Meazell, a breast cancer survivor, will be among those modeling for the first time this year.
She attended last year’s luncheon and recalled that the attention to detail and overall fun of the event made her want to return.
“Everything about the event was really nice,” she said. “The food was amazing … The gift bags everybody got, the silent auction, the live auction, being able to get the community together and having the models model clothing from local businesses. I thought the whole thing was really good.”
Willetta Hulett-McGowen, a cancer survivor, will model in this year’s show as well.
“I was privileged to speak at the cancer survivor dinner earlier this year,” she said. “And they asked me to do this. I’m looking forward to it, and I think it’s going to be fun.”
She said her mammogram several years ago did not identify her breast cancer, and not until an ultrasound several months later did her doctor make the diagnosis.
“I had a mammogram every year,” she said. “… Always be diligent about it.”
Hoch said she never expected she’d agree to model in a fashion show.
“In fact, I told her, I said ‘I don’t do that kind of thing,’” Hoch said, laughing.
She’s looking forward to the opportunity, though, and encouraged the community to support the fundraiser. She also urged everyone to get regularly checked for breast cancer.
“Have a mammogram,” Hoch said. “No doubt.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can contact Cook at joycook@comcast.net.
Online ticket sales will be available soon.