Breakfast, lunch free for students through Dec. 31
Glynn County Schools announced Tuesday that students are able to eat breakfast and lunch for free through the rest of the semester.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently approved an extension of the free summer meal program through Dec. 31. This extension allows all students ages 18 and under to eat free breakfast and lunch at schools in Glynn County Schools, effective immediately.
Meals purchased since Sept. 1 will be credited to students’ School Café account. Any previous balances accrued (whether from previous years or from between Aug. 20-31 of this year) or any a-la-carte items purchased will still be on the accounts.
Although meals will be offered to all students at no charge, the school system still urged parents to complete the 2020-2021 Free and Reduced Meal application before the end of October, as free and reduced rates impact the district’s Title funding along with other funding sources. The application can be completed online at schoolcafe.com/GlynnCounty.
For assistance with the application, families are asked to call Patti LaNeve, the district’s free and reduced specialist, at 912-267-4100 ext. 1351. For all other questions, please contact Shelley Daniel, school nutrition director, at shelley.daniel@glynn.k12.ga.us or 912-267-4100 ext. 1354.
— The Brunswick News