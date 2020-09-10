Privatization of emergency medical services is an emerging trend in Georgia, and Brantley County is next to flirt with the idea.
“The (Brantley County Commission) wanted to see what the bids come in at and get ideas. We haven’t made a decision yet,” said Skipper Harris, commission chairman.
The commission is serious enough about the possibility of privatizing that it’s putting off hiring a new EMS director until the contract proposals come in. The previous director was let go about a month ago. Harris declined to say why.
The greater issue is staffing in this case, he said. Brantley County’s EMS division suffers from a chronic lack of personnel and the resulting overtime accrued by current employees.
Despite assurances to the contrary, some Brantley residents believe the commission is closer to choosing than they might publicly be indicating. County resident Justin Thornton has helped organize demonstrations against the move, saying the commission is not being up-front and honest about its intentions.
He pointed to correspondence between Brantley County Manager Toby Harris and representatives of Atlanta ambulance service Grady EMS going back more than a year and a draft contract between the two to provide ambulance services.
In emails, Harris mentioned meeting with Grady representatives multiple times.
Harris failed to respond to calls or an email request for comment.
“It seems like, even if they are just looking for pricing, they’re obviously showing favor to Grady,” Thornton said.
Contracting out emergency medical services is far from a rare occurrence in South Georgia. Brantley County is following a familiar path, said Charles Lowther, assistant chief of the Camden County Fire Department and its EMS director.
“It’s a very fast-growing trend, especially in rural Georgia,” Lowther said.
Several counties, in South Georgia in particular, have opted to contract with private ambulance and EMS companies. Grady alone serves 11 counties in the southwest corner of the state.
It’s convenient to contract the service out because it takes away a lot of the headache of buying and maintaining ambulances, maintaining an EMS license, collecting fees from patients, hiring and training personnel and providing benefits.
“Those are a lot of your smaller, poorer counties that are mostly farmland,” Lowther said. “They find it a burden to provide EMS service and privatize to relieve that burden.”
McIntosh County contracted out its ambulance services to South Georgia EMS, Grady EMS’ local brand, last year and has been pleased with the company.
“It’s been very positive,” said David Stevens, McIntosh County Commission chairman. “It’s a necessary service, and we know that comes with a cost. We had some pretty big personnel issues, turnover in directors. We went through three directors in the last five years, and it was just time to start looking.
“We were budgeting right at $1 million a year for EMS service and were generating $250,000, $275,000 a year in revenue. When we went with them, we were netting about $350,000 in savings.”
McIntosh’s contract with Grady increased from $375,000 to $450,000 last year to correct for a lower-than-expected call volume, Stevens said. The Blackshear Times reported in February that Grady EMS ramped up Pierce County’s contract fee from $350,000 to $400,000 for the same reason.
Lowther said such contractual changes are common with private ambulance firms, but he acknowledged he wasn’t working with a particularly large set of data.
In McIntosh’s case, Stevens said the McIntosh commission investigated the request and ultimately approved it.
“It’s justified. We looked at it and voted for it unanimously,” Steven said. “At the end of the day, we’re saving while providing a good service with great people.”
Glynn County contemplated a similar move in 2015 but dropped it just as quickly that same year.
“We thought it might be a money-saving proposition,” said Richard Strickland, former county commissioner and current member of the Mainland Planning Commission.
Ambulances, equipment, competitive salaries, benefits and training do not come cheap, said Glynn County Fire Chief Randy Jordan, and it’s far from offset by the 50 percent of ambulance fees the county collects on average.
Staffing is not an issue in Glynn largely because all firefighters are required to be EMTs or paramedics, allowing them to switch roles and fill gaps as needed.
Grady typically hires EMTs and paramedics from the communities they move into. It did so in McIntosh, according to Stevens.
Glynn County would be especially vulnerable to such a hiring practice. Each EMT hired would create a corresponding vacancy in the fire department.
“Once we looked at what the pros and cons of the whole thing were, we were much better off with the system we had in place,” Strickland said.
Collection of ambulance fees is another motivator for moving to a private contractor, Lowther said.
It cost Camden County just under $5 million to operate the EMS division in the last fiscal year. The anticipated cost rose to $5.7 million in this year’s budget. Most of the money is classified as employee pay and benefits.
On the other hand, it only collected around 68 percent of the fees charged to patients, Lowther said, or around $2.2 million.
“And that’s actually good. That’s probably one of the better (collection rates) in Georgia,” Lowther said.
A contractor collects around 50 percent of fees in Glynn County, Jordan said, close to the industry standard.