Brantley County Sheriff Len Davis will return to another term in office after he handily won the Republican primary race over challenger Phillip Popwell. Davis got 2,840 votes or 76 percent to defeat Popwell, who earned 876 votes, or 23 percent.
The Brantley County Board of Commissioners race was won by incumbent Chris Harris, who received 2,037 votes or 56 percent, over fellow Republican Sonja Bullard, who received 1,554 votes, or 43 percent.
The board of commissioners Post 2 race was won by Harold Herndon, who got 2,124 votes (64 percent) over fellow Republican Jimmy Smith, with 1,150 votes (35 percent).
Incumbent Randy Davidson won the Republican nomination for the board of commissioner Post 3 seat with 2,157 votes (64 percent) over David Heiman 1,308 (37 percent).
The non-partisan Post 1 board of education race was won by incumbent Teresa Lairsey, who got 2,251 votes (58 percent) to defeat challenger Michael Kersey, who got 1,629 votes (41 percent).
Incumbent David Harrin got 2,276 votes (58 percent) to return to another term representing Post 5 for the board of education.
Incumbent Kerry Mathie will serve another term on the board of education after getting 2,156 votes (54 percent) to defeat Jackson Howell, who got 1,801 votes (45 percent).
Brantley County voters answered a question posed by the Republican Party about the preferred form of government. More than 52 percent chose a county manager with a selected county commission chairperson. The second choice was a full-time county commission chairman, which only got 26 percent of the vote. The final choice, a part-time chair/county manager trailed with 20 percent of the vote.