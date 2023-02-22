A Brantley County man admitted this week that he distributed child pornography on the internet and now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Gary Kreitzman, 35, of Nahunta, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Georgia to the distribution of child pornography. The plea subjects him to a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years. He also faces substantial financial penalties and restitution to victims, a requirement to register as a sex offender, and between five years and the rest of his life on supervised release, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

More from this section

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ag…