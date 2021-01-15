Brantley County Commission to hold public hearing on landfill Saturday
Anyone with concerns about a proposed landfill in Brantley County will have a chance to air their concerns publicly on Saturday.
A public hearing on the landfill is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the Brantley County Board of Education building, 272 School St. in Nahunta.
Brantley County Development Partners, the owner and developer, state in court documents in a lawsuit attempting to block the landfill that it feels it has put enough resources to have a vested interest in its completion. It had invested as much as $3 million in land, permitting and various other expenses at the time.
Many Brantley residents, along with Brantley County elected officials and the Satilla Riverkeeper oppose the landfill, saying it comes with a serious risk of polluting the drinking water and the river. After receiving over 9,500 letters, emails, voicemails and petition signatures, the state Environmental Protection Division issued a notice in June 2020 declaring the 230-acre parcel suitable for a landfill but has yet to rule on any construction plans. The developer is still working its way through the EPD’s approval process.
Members of the public can also participate via Zoom at the web address us02web.zoom.us/j/86564204381, meeting ID 865 6240 4381.
— The Brunswick News