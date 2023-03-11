Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.
The “arch lab” at the national monument was dedicated Thursday and was built with a donation from the children of Karl W. Meschke, a vice-president of Mead Paper Co. who was instrumental in the operation of the former Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co.
The wood frame classroom was dedicated with a ribbon-cutting Thursday evening.
Karl Meschke’s children, sons Paul and Ross and daughter Janice Whorton, attended the ceremony and were gratified by what they saw.
“The first word that came to my mind was awesome,’’ Paul Meschke said.
The nature of the gift, a teaching lab, was appropriate, he said.
“I thought it really fit my father. He was an extremely articulate and intelligent man,’’ he said.
The building materials with natural wood exterior were also fitting considering their grandfather was a forester.
Born in 1929 in Louisiana, their father came to Woodbine in 1932 when his father was a forester for American Creosote Co.
“The natural appearance would have appealed to him,’’ Ross Meschke said.
Whorton said the family had done other things to honor their parents and were looking for a way to honor their father. She spoke with Lucy Thomas, her college classmate and president of the Friends of Frederica, about an appropriate gift.
“We started with a bench’’ and considered a few other possibilities, she said. Then she asked Thomas, “What is the ultimate thing you would want for Frederic?. She laughed and said, ‘Our dream is an archaeology lab,’’’ Whorton said.
She asked her brothers and the answers were, without hesitation, “Yes, yes and yes.”
Driving down the lighted path at twilight Thursday, Whorton said, she teared up.
Their father would have been pleased with the result, they said, but the humble man would have said not to bother putting his name on it.
Karl Maschke grew up in the Golden Isles and was valedictorian and voted best athlete in the Glynn Academy class of 1947. He excelled at football, basketball, tennis, and track and field. He then earned a degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech where he was in the Navy ROTC. He served as an engineering officer in the Navy during the Korean War before spending 35 years in the pulp and paper industry where he worked in the reconstruction of several plants.
He started work as a chemist in Brunswick before rising to vice president of Mead Paper Co. He designed a chlorate plant and new paper machines at Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co., a joint venture of Mead and Scott Paper Co. It is now owned by Koch Industries and is operating as Brunswick Cellulose.
Ellen Provenzano also tears up when talking about it sometimes.
Since 1995, she has overseen and instructed the elementary school students, first as a parapro then as a certified teacher, as they repeatedly dug up and processed the artifacts discovered in what is called Shiner’s Trench. Students from nearby Oglethorpe Elementary School were the first to participate in the program, but the Glynn County School System dropped the program around 2012. Since then Provenzano has taught mostly archaeology camps and summer interns.
But the new lab, which seats 30 at tables, has already had an effect.
“I’ve got seven groups scheduled in the next two months,’’ and it will likely grow from there, she said.
The artifacts are available only because of the discovery of Shiner’s Trench. Joel Shiner was one of many archaeologists who worked among the ruins of Frederica, a fortified town that British Gen. James Oglethorpe established as a buffer against Spanish forces from St. Augustine, Fla.
Shiner buried some of the artifacts, such as pieces of clay pipes, pottery and bottles, that weren’t of the quality necessary for preservation or display in a ditch. Once “Shiner’s Trench” was discovered, Fort Frederica had a source for Provenzano’s work.
“These were considered extra,’’ she said of the small pieces Shiner found.
Although they were being discarded in a way, “Putting artifacts back in the ground kept them safe,’’ she said.
And they’ve held up well even after repeated re-discoveries.
“I’ve seen the same things about 15 times,’’ she said.
The children will be digging and brushing artifacts in the same place beneath the covered ground that has served as an excavation site for years.
“We’ll have children going right in there,’’ she said of the new classroom, “to do their lab work.”
Until the lab was opened, the only processing space was in the conference room at the park headquarters in what was formerly the superintendent’s residence, said Steve Theus, assistant superintendent of Cumblerland Island and Fort Frederica.
The first students will use the lab Tuesday. In the coming years, some of Karl Meschke’s great- grandchildren will likely study there. Paul and Jamice Meschke have two granddaughters, 8 and 4, in Brunswick.