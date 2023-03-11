Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

The “arch lab” at the national monument was dedicated Thursday and was built with a donation from the children of Karl W. Meschke, a vice-president of Mead Paper Co. who was instrumental in the operation of the former Brunswick Pulp & Paper Co.

