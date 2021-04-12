The Crown Victoria was the vehicle favored by police for decades, but Ford stopped making the once dependable ride years ago.
“They stopped making them in 2011,” said Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.
The Dodge Charger meets the affordability and durability standards to serve as the most familiar patrol cars on local roads today.
Folks still might see a Crown Vic or two with a Brunswick Police Department paint job on patrol in the city from time to time. The vehicle makes reappearances when a patrol officer’s regular squad car is in the shop for repairs, Jones said.
“If an officer has his car in the shop, that’s what he drives,” Jones said.
Brunswick reserve officers also use the eight Crown Vics in the department’s fleet from time to time, he said.
But maybe not for much longer, Jones said. He plans to ask the City Commission to auction the city’s eight aging Crown Vics — two 2011 Crown Vics, four ‘08s, and one each from ‘05, ‘06 and ‘07. If approved, the eight vehicles will go to auction at a U.S. Government website, Jones said.
“My intention was just to get rid of the old ones,” Jones said. “I just wanted to declare these surplus. The biggest thing is getting rid of these old cars. They look so bad. There’s big old marks on them, and they’re missing paint on these patrol vehicles. They’re just in bad shape.”
City commissioners typically approve the purchase of two or three new vehicles each year, Jones said. But with so many vehicles aging out of use, this might be a year to purchase more.
City Manager Regina McDuffie agrees. She hopes to replace the surplus patrol cars with new vehicles, she said Friday. The department is extremely short-staffed — 23 officers shy of a full staff of 72. When the department gets closer to full staff, it will need more reliable and professional-looking vehicles of a uniform make and model, she said.
She hopes to find the money in the city budget to pay for new vehicles within the calendar year, if not within the fiscal year 2021, which ends June 30.
“It is about safety and also what our department is presenting to the community it serves,” she said.
A new police Dodge Charger costs about $36,000, Jones said.
The police department has 42 marked patrol cars, not including the eight Crown Vics, Jones said. As with many area departments, the city allows patrol officers to take their vehicles home after each shift. It is an incentive to encourage young talented recruits to join the city police, Jones said.
“If we were up to full strength, we would not even have vehicles to put the officers in, sadly,” Jones said.
The department also has several trucks used by SWAT team members and Ford Explorer SUVs for its K9 teams. Jones and some other top-ranking officers also drive Explorers.
Jones’ Explorer, quite frankly, is on its last leg, he said. He had money for one new vehicle but spent it on two used ones: a used Explorer for himself and a used one for Maj. Greg Post.
Several years later, Jones’ Explorer has 184,000 miles on it.
“And the transmission is slipping on it, so I’ve got to do something about it before it just quits on me. But it only slips in reverse, so that’s a good thing, right?” Jones joked.
“We are trending toward smaller vehicles, six and four cylinders instead of eight cylinders for some of the unmarked vehicles when we can,” he said. “When we can save money and gas, that’s what we do. It just makes sense.”