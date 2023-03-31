Brunswick police are seeking the public’s help to determine whether a crime was committed after a 19-year-old woman was dropped off at the emergency room Wednesday night suffering from internal injuries.
The woman was brought to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick at around 11:30 p.m. by a man who found her lying on the side of the road in the 2500 block of Norwich street, said Brunswick Police Department Assistant Chief Angela Smith.
Based on her injuries, a medical evaluation determined that she may have been assaulted, Smith said, but it is also possible she was injured by a fall.
Alcohol was involved, Smith said.
“It was also determined that the location of the possible assault may have been in the area of Gloucester Street and Albany Street,” Smith said.
The victim was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville where she is being treated for her injuries.
The police are withholding the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.
Smith said the hospital has surveillance video of her being dropped off at the emergency room, but they were unable to interview her before she was flown to Jacksonville.
“We are looking at this from all angles and are going to continue investigating until we are able to determine what happened to her and how she ended up on Norwich Street,” Smith said
Investigators do not believe she was robbed.
They are asking anyone who may have seen a white female wearing black sweatpants and a red sweater in the area Wednesday evening to contact Det. Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.