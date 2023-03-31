Brunswick police are seeking the public’s help to determine whether a crime was committed after a 19-year-old woman was dropped off at the emergency room Wednesday night suffering from internal injuries.

The woman was brought to Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick at around 11:30 p.m. by a man who found her lying on the side of the road in the 2500 block of Norwich street, said Brunswick Police Department Assistant Chief Angela Smith.

More from this section

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Teen out of ICU; DA urges patience while investigation continues

Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp — who police say was left by three minors at the hospital emergency room covered in spray paint, barely breathing and with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in his system that nearly killed him — is out of the intensive care unit.