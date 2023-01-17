Julius Howell Jr.
By MICHAEL HALL mhall@thebrunswicknews.com

BPD searching for runaway teenager

The Brunswick Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Julius Howell Jr., 16, who was reported missing as a runaway on Jan. 5.

