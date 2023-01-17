BPD searching for runaway teenager
The Brunswick Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Julius Howell Jr., 16, who was reported missing as a runaway on Jan. 5.
Julius was reportedly traveling to Arizona and was last seen on video in downtown Dallas, Texas. He is 5-foot-4, 110 lbs.
Anyone with information on Julius’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Brunswick Police Detective A. Trollinger at 912-222-8497 or the nonemergency line 912-554-3645. Use case No. 23BP00333.
— The Brunswick News
