Zita Jimenez and her husband Eric are aware that the Brunswick Police Department can always use an extra set of eyes and ears. That is why they joined the Citizens Observers Program a decade ago.
“We enjoy it,” Zita Jimenez said. “People are always stopping us to make conversation and to tell us about things that are happening around town.”
And that is exactly why the police department is currently seeking new applicants for the program. Police departments across the country are facing challenges in hiring new officers and keeping full staffs. The Brunswick Police Department is no different. It started 2023 with 39 police officers. It is authorized for 72.
The Citizens Observer Program volunteers like Zita and Eric Jimenez, who serve as secretary and president of the program respectively, provide support the department might not otherwise have.
“We help with telling them when things seem suspicious or out of place, or with parades and events,” Zita Jimenez said. “We also help with traffic control and neighborhood patrols.”
Volunteers will get to see the full picture of the job police officers do and even train with them in some cases. Volunteers have access to decommissioned patrol cars and use radios to communicate with police officers, so driving lessons and communications classes are part of the gig.
“The training is designed to give citizens an overview of the department’s operational methods,” a release from the police department said. “Training will provide insight as to how police personnel perform their duties.”
The program’s goal is to leverage non-law enforcement residents to help police fulfill their duties.
“It uses a simple approach to safeguarding neighborhoods through citizen involvement,” the release said. “COP volunteers are citizens who help BPD fight crime by patrolling their community, looking out for suspicious activity, potential hazards and aiding local residents.”
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to qualify and must pass a background check.
Class size is limited, and seats will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available at the Brunswick Police Department, 206 Mansfield Street in downtown Brunswick.
Classes are typically on Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. A majority of sessions are in a classroom and do not require physical activity.
To apply or for more information visit BrunswickPolice.org or contact Capt. Wan Thorpe at 912-279-2611.