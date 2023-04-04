A man was robbed and cut with a machete during an attack by two homeless men Monday morning at The Well.
A man was robbed and cut with a machete during an attack by two homeless men Monday morning at The Well.
The two men are now in jail for allegedly carrying out the attack, Brunswick police said.
It marks the fourth violent incident in Brunswick involving people who police believe to be homeless in the past five weeks.
Terrence Bell, 41, who also is homeless, arrived at the Brunswick Fire Department headquarters on Gloucester Street just before 7 a.m. with a laceration to his ear that he said was caused by a machete when a man outside The Well, a daytime hospitality services center that serves homeless individuals, robbed him of his backpack that included his personal items, Brunswick Police Department Assistant Chief Angela Smith said.
Bell told police he was familiar with the man who attacked him and another man who aided in the robbery, Smith said. Investigators tracked down and arrested Jawayne Parks, 31, and Anthony Lovette, 33, both of whom police say are homeless, for their alleged roles in the armed robbery.
Parks is now in Glynn County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was arrested at a vacant house off of G Street and taken to address a medical issue at the hospital before being transported to jail, Smith said.
Lovette is in jail on a charge of party to the crime of armed robbery.
Smith said police have retrieved a machete they believe was used in the crime.
Monday’s violence follows three other violent crimes police have attributed to homeless people since Feb. 27. That was the day Nathan Jeffery Cook was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after allegedly stabbing downtown merchant Matthew Milburn in the neck with a shard of glass wrapped in Spanish Moss.
Two other violent crimes have occurred in the past two weeks. On March 26, Brunswick police allege a man named Troy Rogers III invaded an apartment in the 1700 block of Albany Street and sexually assaulted a minor. He was charged with rape and home invasion.
Just days later, on Wednesday, Brunswick police arrested Sean Williams and charged him with aggravated assault and robbery for allegedly stabbing a man to steal his bicycle near the intersection of Amherst and F streets.
Smith said being homeless is not a crime. Many of the homeless individuals her staff encounters are law-abiding and are trying to make a better life for themselves.
Unfortunately, however, there are others who act out violently. There are also plenty of vacant and abandoned buildings in certain parts of the city that provide people a place to hide in some cases, as police allege Parks was Monday.
“For the ones who are out there getting involved in criminal activity, we have to keep working together to keep our community safe,” Smith said. “We are continuing to enforce city ordinances and continue to work with code enforcement in reference to vacant or abandoned properties.”
