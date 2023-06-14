Lined up along the wall, 6- to 14-year-olds fiddle with dog tags hanging from their necks. Smiles, furrowed brows and open mouths form as they enter a doorway with the sign “BIOHAZARD authorized personnel only” — a morgue.
After a pause due to COVID-19, the Brunswick Police Department’s Cadet Summer Camp Program returned this year with educational experiences. On Tuesday morning at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus, Dr. Michael E. Mazzotta presented to the cadets a variety of organs — an eye, a brain, a heart, a lung and more — to demonstrate lessons about safety and pathology.
“This is like a once-in-a lifetime opportunity for some of them,” Officer Marsha Myers-Bue said. “They love it.”
When Dr. Mazzotta unveiled a human brain, the children’s eyes widened — leaning closer, leaning away and pulling their “Brunswick Police Jr. Cop Academy” navy shirts over their noses. Along with a few others, the display jolted 12-year-old Sophia Willis into the corner of the room. She said this organ shocked her the most; after all, it was nothing like the pig organs she had seen in school.
Since she was 6 years old, Sophia has wanted to become a 911 dispatcher. She will carry this experience into her future career, she says, because visualizing what is going on inside the body will help her identify problems.
Sophia is not the only cadet who plans to bring this valuable presentation into her intended career. Risley Middle School student Jada Smith, 13, said she plans to be a mortician, following in her uncle’s footsteps. Glynn Middle School student Jada Hunter, 12, said she wants to be a travel nurse to help people.
At the end of the presentation, comfort and excitement transformed the cadets. Less timid, they put on gloves and picked up the various organs.
“A soon-to-be second-grader gets to hold a brain,” Mackenzie Maxwell, mother of a 6-year-old cadet, said with excitement. “I’m feeling so blessed that we got the opportunity to experience this.”
Dr. Mazzotta guided the cadets as they lifted human intestines, lungs, a heart and a brain.
“You read in the paper, ‘So and so died of a heart attack,’ (but it) doesn’t mean anything. The idea is, now, they know exactly what it means. This is what it looks like,” Dr. Mazzotta said. “It stays with them.”