Lined up along the wall, 6- to 14-year-olds fiddle with dog tags hanging from their necks. Smiles, furrowed brows and open mouths form as they enter a doorway with the sign “BIOHAZARD authorized personnel only” — a morgue.

After a pause due to COVID-19, the Brunswick Police Department’s Cadet Summer Camp Program returned this year with educational experiences. On Tuesday morning at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Campus, Dr. Michael E. Mazzotta presented to the cadets a variety of organs — an eye, a brain, a heart, a lung and more — to demonstrate lessons about safety and pathology.

