A young man stepped up to the podium on a stage in College of Coastal’s gymnasium. He read off his lines and moved to sit back down.
But before he could return to his seat, a woman called out from across the room and instructed him to speak up.
“Look at me,” said the woman, one of the leaders of the Boys of Summer graduation rehearsal Thursday. “… Open your voice and speak to us out here.”
The boy paused, then spoke again more loudly.
Boys of Summer, also called the Minority Outreach Program, will host a graduation ceremony tonight to conclude its 26th year at the college. The program offers rising sixth- and seventh-grade boys in Glynn and McIntosh counties an opportunity to spend the month of June on Coastal Georgia’s campus.
The boys take language arts and math classes, to get ahead on the upcoming school year curriculum. They also meet with mentors, hear from community speakers, participate in an etiquette luncheon and more.
The program aims to help the students achieve success in school, while emphasizing important values like respect and honesty.
“The endgame is to transform their academics and to make sure that we develop leadership qualities,” said Floyd Phoenix, the program’s director. “… Our overall goal is to make sure they know their academics are going to play a very important role in their lives.”
The boys spent every morning, Monday through Friday, taking classes with certified public school teachers and meeting community members.
Phoenix, along with the program’s counselor Timothy Frazier, would meet the boys each morning as they unloaded buses and asked each to shake their hands.
“We tell them, in order to get respect, you’ve got to give it,” Frazier said.
The graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. today in the college gym. The community is invited to attend.
More than 50 students participated in this year’s program. Among them, a group was chosen based on their academics and leadership performance to sit on stage and lead the graduation. Rashon Jackson, a rising seventh-grader at McIntosh County Middle School, will be the program speaker. He signed up for the Boys of Summer to get ahead of the game before the school year begins.
His proud family members will be in the audience at tonight’s graduation.
“I want to graduate with honors because that would be special,” Jackson said. “And all my family members are going to be here. Like, over 20, I think.”
Michelle Johnston, president of the college, addressed the group Thursday during their graduation practice. She shared stories of well-known individuals like Walt Disney and Albert Einstein, who faced adversity early on in life but achieved success through hard work.
“These individuals succeeded — despite setbacks, despite challenges,” Johnston said. “We all have our own stories to write. Today, I ask what are your next paragraphs, what are your next chapters of your stories?”
She asked the boys to envision themselves someday receiving a college diploma.
“I can guarantee you, if you’re going to go down that path, it takes hard work, it takes perseverance, it takes determination,” she said.
Boys of Summer aims to serve as a launch point from the which the boys can set off on journeys to success.
“The students have come a long way,” Frazier said. “They came in boys, but they’re learning what it takes to be a man.”