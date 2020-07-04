Plans were already in the works to revamp the annual Boys of Summer program that’s hosted each summer at the College of Coastal Georgia when the COVID-19 pandemic created the need for additional changes.
This year, the program will be offered in an online format for one week, July 6 to July 10.
Boys of Summer is open to rising sixth and seventh grade male students from Glynn and McIntosh counties.
The program will focus on mentoring students academically, socially and culturally. Each day, a guest lecturer will speak on a subject, and a workbook will be available to download.
Discussion topics will include black masculinity in the United States; personal well-being and health; communication and adaptability; financial literacy and career planning; and college exploration.
Participants will benefit from receiving mentorship and support in these various areas, said Quinton Staples, director of diversity initiatives at CCGA and Boys of Summer leader.
“As a part of the re-envisioning of the program, our goal was to adapt a holistic development model,” he said. “It is my belief that if we can create a diversity of positive role models for our students, they will begin to imagine a diversity of potential for their own lives.”
Participants are encouraged to register for the program. Those who do will receive the 2020 Boys of Summer workbook and a commemorative tie. They also will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including back-to-school supplies and an iPad.
Girls of Summer will not be offered this year.
Both the Boys and Girls of Summer programs are supported by privately raised funds. Over the past years, the Fourteen Black Men of Glynn has served as the primary community partner for the Boys of Summer Program. The Brunswick Chapter of The Links also has shown an interest in supporting the Girls of Summer as a community partner.
Those wishing to donate to the programs or register their students for Boys of Summer can do so online at ccga.edu.
Supporting these programs is an investment in students, Staples said.
“I want to plant the seeds of entrepreneurship, social activism, emotional intelligence and more in our students,” he said. “I want to show students prototypes of who they could be, not just what media or any other influences show.”
Future doctors, philanthropists, athletes, teachers and more could come through this program, he said.
“It is my hope that through the program we will cultivate the interest of our participants and provide them with the tools to discover their own potential,” he said.