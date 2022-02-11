Few could do without kind words from the community’s youth.
Residents of St. Mark’s Towers, an independent senior living community in Brunswick, received a display of affection and generosity this week in the form of nearly 200 valentine cards created by members of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.
Children ranging in age from kindergarteners to eighth-graders handmade the cards, which will be delivered to the residents today along with gift bags at an early Valentine’s Day celebration.
“It just means they’re remembered,” said Tresena Bowe, life enhancement director at St. Mark’s. “It means ‘I’m not forgotten about,’ that they’re still an active part of our community and that the community cares about them.”
St. Mark’s Towers, located east of U.S. 17 across the highway’s intersection with Parkwood Drive in Brunswick, is home to nearly 150 residents.
The center provides affordable housing to residents who are at least 62 years old and who meet income limits set by HUD.
The valentines donation from the Boys & Girls Club was coordinated with the support of the United Way of Coastal Georgia.
St. Mark’s residents, like many seniors, have been isolated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This gift offered a show of love from their community, Bowe said.
She coordinates activities to enhance their social and emotional well-being year-round, keeping them active and engaged with one another and with visitors.
“All those things stimulate their memory and ability to remain engaged,” Bowe said.