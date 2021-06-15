A partnership between Glynn County Schools and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia this summer offers students extra support following a school year unlike any other.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted learning flow of many students over the past two years that included a district-wide closure in 2020 and new virtual learning and quarantining protocols the past year.
Nearly 150 students will spend their weekdays at Boys & Girls Club sites and receive tutoring from certified district teachers most mornings. They’ll also participate in enrichment activities with club staff most afternoons.
“The school district and the Boys & Girls Club are always concerned about summer learning loss,” said Brian Dolan, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. “But with COVID and the challenges over the last two school years, we really decided to put a strong emphasis on academics and remediation for a lot of the kids who fell behind during COVID.”
This is the first year a summer version of the grant-funded 21st Century Community Learning Center program will be offered in Glynn County, although the program has been offered at some local schools the past two school years.
During the school year, the program supports after-school enrichment activities meant to enhance what students learn during the school day.
“They stay at our schools, and then they go to the Boys & Girls Club from our schools an hour later than the regular school day and then pick up from there with what the club has to offer,” said Carrie Black, a site coordinator at Goodyear Elementary.
Certified teachers in Glynn County Schools and education majors at College of Coastal Georgia are working with the students at the Terrill Thomas and Burroughs-Molette Elementary club sites.
The Boys & Girls Club location in McIntosh County, which opened last school year, is also offering the summer tutoring support.
“This is our third week of summer camp, and it’s already by far the busiest summer we’ve ever had,” Dolan said.
The 21st Century summer program will continue until the week before students return to school in August.
The students receive academic support in the morning four days a week and spend their afternoon engaged in other kinds of enrichment activities, including daily field trip opportunities.
Field trips this summer will include visits to the Jacksonville Zoo, the Museum of Science & History, Summer Waves on Jekyll, local libraries and more.
Teachers have enjoyed participating in the program, Black said, as they’re able to make learning fun for the students. Activities are mostly hands-on, and many involve STEM — or science, technology, engineering and mathematics — education.
“The teachers are presenting activities that are fun, but the kids are learning and they don’t realize it,” she said.
Projects so far have included a study of mammoths and lessons on vertebrates and invertebrates, precursors to a trip this week to the Jacksonville Zoo.
“They’re doing remediation, but they’re also doing a bunch of STEM activities as well,” said Heather Kennedy, a site coordinator at Burroughs-Molette Elementary. “It’s anything that has to do with 21st century skills — creativity, critical thinking skills, collaboration.”