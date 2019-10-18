Boys & Girls Club to open Early Literacy Academy
The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia plans to open an Early Literacy Academy preschool program Nov. 4 in its McIntyre Court location.
An open house to provide information about the new program will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2102 Albany Street. Registration for the free program is open now.
The academy will serve 3 and 4 year olds who are not currently enrolled in a preschool program. Classes will be held two days a week, with a Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday option.
Several local groups have come together to offer this program. Those include Glynn County Schools, the Boys & Girls Club, the Brunswick Housing Authority, the Junior League of the Golden Isles and the St. Simons Rotary Club.
The curriculum has been approved by the Georgia Department of Education.
To register, please call 912-574-5491 or stop by 2102 Albany Street to pick up an application.
— The Brunswick News