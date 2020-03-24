Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia plans to offer an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up a snack and dinner for their children while the after-school program is closed due to COVID-19.
The service will begin Wednesday and will be offered daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Meals will be served “grab-n-go” style and aren’t meant to be consumed onsite.
Children do not have to be Boys & Girls Club members to receive this service.
Per USDA guidelines, children must be present in order for meals and the snack to be provided. Food will only be provided to students who are in the car at the time of pick up.
The service will be offered at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, the Early Literacy Academy, GlynnVilla Club and club centers at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, St. Simons Elementary, Risley Middle, Jane Macon Middle, Needwood Middle and Glynn Middle.