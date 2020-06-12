Some normalcy has finally returned to the Boys & Girls Club sites in Glynn County.
Members are back for daylong summer programming at the 10 sites, which were closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19. And the Teen Center is busier than usual, as 85 teenagers are signed up for this summer’s youth employment program.
“We get funding through the state Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, and we do this every summer,” said Dayton Austin, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia. “But this summer we were able to do a lot more than we have in past years.”
The work program, open to 14-18 year olds, aims to teach youth soft skills that will help them be successful in the workforce. It guides them into their first local jobs after they complete a few months working with the Boys & Girls Club.
The club is able to bring more participants on board this year due to the high demand needed to run the food distribution program that’s been offered since March. The Boys & Girls Club is distributing around 1,400 snacks and dinners daily to children, including non-members.
Teen workers prepare, prep and distribute the food at the pick-up sites to participants.
“Every single day, they’re the ones bagging and boxing and making the meals that go out every evening to the community,” Austin said.
The food distribution is open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, the Early Literacy Academy, GlynnVilla Club and club centers at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Risley Middle, Jane Macon Middle, Needwood Middle and Glynn Middle.
To participate in the youth employment program, students go through an application process and take part in a virtual interview.
This experience is part of the overall goal of giving the students real-world job readiness skills.
“This is only a program that’s going to last through the summer so our goal is that we find employment for these teens that they transition into,” Austin said.
Boys & Girls Club staff will continue serving the students as mentors after they leave the summer program and begin working for local employers.
“In the larger scale, what we’re trying to do is really improve our employment pool in Glynn County,” Austin said.
The students work about 20 hours per week, coming to the Teen Center for half-day shifts. They’re paid $7.25 an hour for their work.
They also meet for discussions daily about a variety of topics regarding the professional work place. Topics include interview etiquette, communication skills, leadership, customer service and more.
“Our hope is that before school starts they have all been educated and prepared to venture into another job elsewhere in the community,” said Becky Etter, area director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
She said they’ve made sure to convey to the students how important the work is because they are providing food to those in need in the community.
“Since we’re still able to serve the whole community meals, we’re able to have so many more people in our program,” Etter said.