Dayton Austin recently had to make one of the most difficult decisions he’s faced during his 18-year career with the Boys & Girls Club.
Austin, director operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, had to close the 10 sites in Glynn County and temporarily cease providing after-school programming to the community’s children in order to protect them from potentially catching or spreading COVID-19.
“It was hard to say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to serve these kids, we’re not going to give them a place to go,’” he said Wednesday.
Fast forward two months, and Austin again faced another tough call: was it safe to reopen the Boys & Girls Club this summer?
“I realize that opening back up was now the hardest decision, to say ‘OK we know this community needs us, we know it’s time, but how do we do it?’” Austin said. “How do we do this thing effectively and safely? It’s tough.”
The clubs reopened May 26 to members whose parents had returned to work. And last week, the club welcomed back all 2020 members as well as new members.
“Funny enough, we actually started on the first day of summer, which would have been our first day of summer anyways,” Austin said. “So we started summer camp on time, really, which is kind of remarkable that it sort of fell into place.”
Austin and other Boys & Girls Club leaders have had to make hundreds of small decisions while going through the process of reopening. Several changes have been made to club operations to prevent potential virus spread as much as possible and to keep COVID-19 out of the clubs.
“One of the big changes that we made was kids stay in their group,” Austin said. “So if we have a group of 17 kids, they stay with that same group all day, which is a little bit different because usually we’d have a large assembly in the mornings or we’d have some large groups games, we’d have lunch together and breakfast together.”
Club staff have also revamped cleaning practices and increased sanitization of club spaces.
“We’re cleaning and sanitizing every area after every rotation,” Austin said. “We have staff go through and sanitize every table, every chair.”
Members also must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer after each rotation, and everyone is wearing masks all day. When children arrive each morning, club staff take their temperatures and ask parents to sign a consent form promising that their child does not have COVID-19 and has not been in contact with anyone who has the virus.
“The other weird thing is we’re not allowing parents into our building,” Austin said. “We’re doing all of our business with parents in their cars outside, just to kind of limit the number of bodies that come through our front door.”
The program has also brought a registered nurse on board this summer to provide consultation on health and safety practices. Kelli Wommack, a nurse for Golden Isles Elementary for nearly 20 years, also worked recently in the local hospital’s COVID-19 clinic.
Wommack said she’s been impressed at how easily children at the Boys & Girls Club centers have adapted to wearing masks throughout the day.
In her role, she visits each club once a week and is available each day to answer staff questions about cleaning practices and club members’ health.
“Our No. 1 goal is to decrease the spread of infection,” Wommack said. “And that’s not just with COVID. That’s with anything.”
Reopening the Boys & Girls Club programming was not a decision Austin made lightly. He had to balance the risks with the significant community need. The clubs provide vital services to students and their parents.
“We understand the gravity of what it meant to open the Boys & Girls Club,” he said. “We also understood the importance. It’s not something we wanted to rush into. We also understand that this community needs this Boys & Girls Club.”
The Boys & Girls Club summer programs typically serve around 1,200 students each year. The club is currently serving a much lower number, but Austin anticipates enrollment will grow as the summer goes on.
“If anything, what it showed me was how seriously people are actually taking this thing,” he said. “We thought, ‘Oh man, as soon as we open the doors we’re just going to have a line of kids.’ And it really didn’t happen that way.”
Wommack, who had two sons in the club years ago, said she can’t imagine this community without the Boys & Girls Club programming.
“It’s something that the community needs and deserves,” she said.
The club also could not operate without community support, Austin said. Close relationships with the school system, businesses, donors and the board of the Boys & Girls Club are what make the program work well, he said.
The community can continue helping the club during this period of adjustment. Financial support or donated items like pediatric masks, hand sanitizer, soap, paper towels or other cleaning supplies would be gladly accepted right now, Austin said.
“Our operating costs have gone through the roof,” he said.
While the challenges faced by the club have changed significantly in the last two months, Austin said the services provided remain the same. Members continue to have a full day of programming to enjoy, including art programs, computer labs, indoor and outdoor activities, daily meals and more.
“We’re just like every business. We’re opening up with faith that it’s time to open and hoping and praying that this community doesn’t have a surge,” Austin said. “I think we’re all operating under that sort of concern, but also knowing that it’s time.”
Those wishing to donate to the Boys & Girls Club can call 265-1455.