An air of quiet anticipation could be felt Wednesday afternoon in Glynn County’s newest Boys & Girls Club location.
“We’re opening up for about 600 kids tomorrow,” said Brian Dolan, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, walking through the recently renovated center located in a wing of the old Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.
Those students won’t have to travel too far — they’ll be walking from their school, right next door.
The Burroughs-Molette center, the 10th location for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia, replaces the McIntyre Court center, which could house only about 165 children daily. Burroughs-Molette students traveled on foot and by bus to the old center.
The new center plans to serve about 400 to 600 students daily.
“We really are going to make a huge impact in this community by serving so many kids here,” said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.
Plans were announced in 2018 to save one wing of the old school, for the Boys & Girls Club to transform into a center. Glynn County Schools essentially donated the wing for the Boys & Girls Club to use. The rest of the old Burroughs-Molette Elementary was demolished over the summer.
The wing housing the new center previously held the FACES pre-K program, and a portion of the wing was built only about nine years ago.
The school’s staff and students moved into their state-of-the-art new facility during the spring semester of last school year.
Mavis Jaudon, principal of the Burroughs-Molette Elementary, said she and the rest of the staff are excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Club on this new, neighboring center.
“Our kids will be able to receive some after-school tutoring,” she said. “… And some of our teachers and some of our parapros will be able to work in the after school program.”
Boys & Girls Club centers offer organized programming after school. Programs focus on health and fitness, tutoring and mentorship, literacy and social development.
Additional staff have been hired to accommodate the increase in student participants at the Burroughs-Molette center.
The new center has a few unique additions, including an on-site library run by Marshes of Glynn Libraries, space for the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra and a room for First Tee to offer golf programming.
“We just felt like this area has been deprived for so long, and it’s a huge community effort to make this facility something special,” Dolan said.
The center will also serve students a snack and a hot dinner every day. Many students at Burroughs-Molette Elementary eat breakfast and lunch daily at school, so this service from the Boys & Girls Club will ensure that the students have access to three meals a day.
And Dolan said the center will serve breakfast and lunch when school is not in session.
“We know that healthy kids perform better in school, and we’ve got the opportunity to fill a void and just feel like the Boys & Girls Club should be the ones to step up and do it,” Dolan said.
A significant amount of work and funding went into the building this summer in order to have the location ready for students on the first day of school.
“Basically, it was a shell of a building, and now it’s getting a second use,” Dolan said.
Local companies, including McInnis Electric, Coastal Greenery and Prestige Plumbing, helped the project come together quickly, Dolan said.
The Boys & Girls Club has a great working relationship with Glynn County Schools and with the Brunswick Housing Authority, Dolan said, which made the creation of this new center possible.
The school system’s vision correlates seamlessly with the Boys & Girls Clubs’ goals, Dolan said, and he expects the new center to make a significant difference for the community that lives around it.
“This is going to be a transformational facility in this area,” he said.