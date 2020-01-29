Boys & Girls Club offering Milestones test prep

The Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, operated by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, has partnered with Glynn County Schools to offer free homework help and Milestone test preparation to local students.
The center is offering the program Monday through Thursday afternoons through a 21st Century Grant provided by the Georgia Department of Education.
“We have certified teachers,” said Emma Austin, unit director at the Correll Teen Center. “They are in our school system during the day and coming here after school. They’re providing homework help, tutoring and then we’ve put a huge focus on the Milestones.”
The end-of-year Milestones tests will be administered in April. The program offered by the Boys & Girls Club, called the Real Life program, is offered Monday through Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. to eighth through 12th grade students.
The Real Life program encompasses Milestones and SAT preparation, homework assistance, career and college readiness training and other enrichment activities.
“We have obviously the homework help and tutoring, but we also have many enrichment programs that kind of spark that learning without being specifically homework help,” Austin said.
Teachers participating in the program can offer tutoring to the students in group sessions or through one-on-one assistance, depending on the students’ needs.
“This is a safe place with positive staff and mentors,” Austin said. “We build relationships with these kids and just constantly are connecting with them, not just in an educational way. We want to help them succeed in the real world.”
To sign up for the program, please contact the Boys & Girls Club by emailing ectc@apositiveplace.net or calling 912-466-9905.