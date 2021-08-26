Boys & Girls Club locations to close Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia will close its facilities for daily operations beginning Monday. Clubs will reopen in McIntosh County on Sept. 7 and in Glynn County on Sept. 13.

The decision to close the clubs follows an announcement from Glynn County Schools that all students will begin distance learning Monday, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The school district will be in the “red” zone of operations through at least Sept. 10.

The Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors met Wednesday and made the decision to close its 12 club locations as well.

— The Brunswick News

