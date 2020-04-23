The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia have long played a vital role in the well being of children.
The coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered schools and after school programs, has also forced the county’s 10 Boys & Girls Club locations to temporarily close their doors.
But the centers remain busy with the program’s latest mission: providing food for all children every day. Boys & Girls Club staff are distributing meals daily at eight locations.
The meals, which include a daily snack and dinner, are available to any child in the county, including non-members of the club.
Demand has risen since the program began the service in mid-March, said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
Club staff lately have been distributing 800 meals a day.
“We have been able to keep all of our full-time and part-time staff, so we haven’t furloughed anyone,” she said. “Everyone is still working. It takes that amount of people to serve, prepare and deliver that many meals.”
Staff set up tables outside the centers every day from 4 to 6 p.m. Parents can drive through to pick up meals even without their children in the vehicle.
Children are also able to walk up and pick up food.
At the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center on Tuesday, staff distributed meals packed in brown paper bags, each of which included a ham sandwich, coleslaw, crackers, milk and juice.
Becky Etter, area director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, anticipated they’d give away about 100 bags of food before 6 p.m.
Parents often express gratitude when picking up meals for their children, she said.
And the staff are just as grateful to have the opportunity to help, she said.
“We’re just thankful that we’re able to still serve children and families,” Etter said. “That’s something I know every one of us has been so appreciative to be able to still do.”
Parmelee said she expects the need to continue to grow and the Boys & Girls Club to continue distributing food.
She encourages residents to support their work by donating to the Boys & Girls Club. More information is available at bgcsega.com.
Meals are being distribution at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, the Early Literacy Academy, GlynnVilla Club and club centers at Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Risley Middle, Jane Macon Middle, Needwood Middle and Glynn Middle.