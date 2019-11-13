What was old becomes new and worth celebrating.
A group of educators and community supports came together Tuesday to officially cut the ribbon on the 10th center opened by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. The new Burroughs-Molette Elementary center is located in the old FACES wing. The rest of the old school has been torn down.
“The school board made this possible,” said Joel Bickmore, president of the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. “They were tearing down the old Burroughs-Molette and building a new one, and we asked if we could somehow keep a portion of the building. And they gave us this whole wing. It really was a major improvement to our initial thoughts and ask.”
The new center replaces the McIntyre Court center, where students from Burroughs-Molette Elementary previously attended the after-school and summer programs. That center has now been transformed into an Early Literacy Academy preschool program, which opened Nov. 4.
This new center offers more space than the Boys & Girls Club at first knew what to do with, Bickmore said. But that space is filling up quickly through community partnerships.
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra plans to offer strings education at the center, and First Tee will soon install a golf simulator and bring its curriculum to the Boys & Girls Club participants.
The Marshes of Glynn Libraries also opened Tuesday its non-traditional library site in the center.
“Right now, we’re actually checking out the books old school style, where we’ll have pen and paper with the numbers, but we’re hoping that by January 2020 we’ll have a self check machine installed,” said Geri Mullis, director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
The library site is a one-stop-shop for families where parents and students can check out books geared toward young readers. And the library will be accessible to students year-round, Mullis said.
“We’ve been putting it together since this summer, and thanks to grants and donations we were able to purchase new books — so every book in here is brand new,” she said. “… When parents come to pick up, they can also check out books for their children … All you need is a library card.”
The collection is also fines-free, she said, so students will not be charged when books are not returned.
“We did that specifically because this is a teachable moment,” Mullis said. “… We’re trying to put books in children’s hands without having any barriers.”
The new Boys & Girls Club center opened to students on the first day of the school year, after a whirlwind of renovation work completed over the summer. A gift from the Terry Thomas Foundation made the renovation work possible, Bickmore said.
Already, the center is serving around 300 students daily. Students at the center participate in enrichment programs, receive tutoring and have the chance to eat a hot meal daily after school.
And with more space, more students can be served, Bickmore said.
“Our old facility was at the McIntyre Court Housing Authority, and we were completely tapped out and running out of space,” he said. “This was just a whole lot easier commute for the kids, to walk right across the parking lot … And we’ve got space.”