Boy struck by vehicle, alert when flown to UF Health
A boy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon while trying to cross Newcastle Street to Selden Park on his bicycle, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
The boy, 7, was alert and talking as he was being loaded into an EMS helicopter for the trip to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Thorpe said. He had sustained a leg injury, Thorpe said.
The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. as the boy was crossing to Selden Park from near Fourth Street on the busy stretch of Newcastle Street, where it becomes U.S. Highway 341. The vehicle that struck the boy did not appear to be speeding, Thorpe said.
Police are investigating.
— The Brunswick News