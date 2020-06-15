Especially vulnerable to the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic are the homeless.
In Glynn County, homeless individuals are offered some safety and comfort through The Well, a day shelter operated by FaithWorks Ministry. But The Well has faced its fare share of challenges since the pandemic began.
Following state guidelines, no more than 10 people are allowed inside at a time and numerous new protocols are in place to protect the health of staff and visitors.
The Well received a bit of good news recently, though, in the form of three sturdy new benches now placed around a newly mulched flower bed in the courtyard. Local Boy Scout Michael Sullins, after visiting The Well last December, decided to craft his Eagle Scout project around finding and meeting a need at the homeless day shelter.
“When it was my time to decide and begin my project, I reached out to Mr. Wright Culpepper … who directed me to Ms. Honey (Sparre) and I got a tour of The Well last December,” said Sullins, a rising junior at Glynn Academy and member of Troop 248. “I saw a need for some sort of outdoor area that would be a pleasant place for the homeless to rest.”
Sparre, FaithWorks’ director of homeless ministries, showed him how great the need was for better accommodations for The Well’s visitors.
“They don’t have a lot of places where they can feel safe and just relax,” she said. “So Michael has provided them a place.”
Sullins and other members of his troop also put down mulch and cleared out some old furniture that had been sitting in the yard.
Sullins said he wanted to make sure to thank everyone who helped him.
“I want to thank some of my fellow scouts that helped me build these benches, and I want to thank Lang Building Supply for donating the lumber,” he said.
Other needs at The Well right now include AAA batteries for the thermometers, which are a necessity as Well staff are checking the temperature of all who enter the building, as well as hand sanitizer, lip balm and flip flops for visitors. Those wishing to donate directly can find an Amazon Wishlist at faithworksministry.org.
Sullins has one more badge to earn before he goes before the Eagle Board to receive his Eagle Scout status.
His father, Scott, helped supervise parts of the project. He said he’s proud of the young man his son is growing into.
“Michael’s developed into a very Christian young man,” he said. “He cares for people. This is truly an interest of his, to utilize his resources to help others in the community.”
Sullins said this Eagle Scout project gave him a greater appreciation for how much local need there is for the homeless. It’s one of many valuable lessons he’s learned throughout his years in the Boy Scouts program.
“Being part of Boy Scouts has helped me become a better citizen,” Sullins said. “I have a sense of duty to others.”