A 13-year-old child who should have been in school was instead at a home alone and playing with lighters, which led to a fire Wednesday afternoon that devastated a house on Bel Air Circle, Glynn County Police said.
Police said the boy changed his story several times before admitting to intentionally starting a fire around 2 p.m. that caused extensive damage to the home at 142 Bell Air Circle. The boy told police he used a lighter to set paper on fire in the home’s living room, according to a police report.
Police arrested the boy and charged him with first-degree arson, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff for the Glynn County Police Department. The boy was released to a relative. His name is being withheld because he is a minor.
The home was rented by Santia Reed, who lived there with her two sons. Reed, a co-owner of Sistas’ Kitchen restaurant, told The News the boy was a cousin who had stayed the previous night at the home, as he often does. Reed said Thursday she had not seen the boy since his arrest.
“I guess he has some emotional issues,” Reed said. “I was just trying to help his grandma because she was trying to do it all by herself.”
A nearby neighbor smelled smoke and drove from around the corner to discover the fire, calling 911 from her cell phone at 2:17 p.m. She told police the boy was standing outside the home when she arrived, and that he quickly ran away.
Glynn County firefighters arrived at 2:21 p.m. and had the fire contained by 2:40 p.m. The flames left gaping holes in the roof near the front door of the home, considerable fire damage elsewhere in the house, and the front doors and windows were lost to the firefight. Due to extensive fire damage in the attic as well as elsewhere in the home, firefighters estimated the home as a total loss, said department Battalion Chief Frank Wallace said.
Firefighters estimated damage to the contents inside the home at $20,000. Reed said very little of their belongings inside the home were salvageable. She lived at the home with her two sons, Davontae, 15, and Javian, 12. Daughter Semya, 19, is away at Clayton State University.
Reed arrived Wednesday in a Nissan sedan as firefighters were securing the scene, still wearing her Sistas’ Kitchen work apron. She collapsed in sobs on the hood of the car upon seeing the fire damage to the home that contained all her valuables. Neighbors rushed to comfort her.
The boy was escorted back to the scene of the fire by two county police officers moments later. An officer had found him nearby in the neighborhood.
Police and fire department fire investigators questioned the boy at a nearby home, the report said. He initially told police he had recently been dropped off by a school bus. Upon further questioning, the boy told police he had not been at school.
He said the fire started when he was cooking eggs in the kitchen, but fire investigators said the kitchen suffered very little fire damage and none of the stove eyes were turned on. Firefighters noted that the fire started in the home’s front living room. Firefighters also disovered that a second fire was lit in the bed of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked in the driveway, creating a smoldering fire that “appeared to have been started with pine needles and pine cones,” the police report said.
“We advised (the boy) the fire did not start in the kitchen and asked him to tell us the truth,” the report said.
The boy admitted to using one of three lighters to start the fire in the home’s living room, as well as the fire in the pickup truck bed, police said. He later led police to the three lighters, which he had hidden away behind a garage of a neighboring home, according to the report.
Friends and family found accommodations for Reed and her two sons.
Others also have stepped forward to help the family. Griffin Bufkin, co-owner of Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island, showed up at Sistas’ Thursday to deliver a check to Reed to help cover losses. The money came from the restaurant’s Firebox Initiative, a charity founded “by restaurant people for restaurant people.” Bufkin and co-owner Harrison Sapp lost their restaurant to a fire in March of 2010 but were able to rebuild.
Also, a stranger walked into Sistas’ Thursday and presented Reed with another check, no questions asked, she said. The local chapter of Fellowship for Christian Athletes even provided Javian with new baseball equipment to replace that lost in the fire.
“We’re going to get him squared away,” fellowship board member Shauntia Lewis said. “We serve a mission, to take care of the children in our community. We hear he is quite a ballplayer and we don’t want him to skip a beat in his athletics.”
Though still reeling from the fire losses, Reed expressed gratitude Thursday for those who stepped forward to help the family.
“I don’t even know their names, and they have a come forward to help us,” Reed said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Police and firefighters continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department’s arson unit at 912-554-7779, the police investigation unit at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.