A 7-year-old boy died Monday evening at the beach at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island, an apparent drowning victim, said Sgt. Mark Carson of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division.
DNR officers are awaiting results of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, he said.
Jer’Marion Holzendorf of Brunswick was taken via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where continued CPR efforts failed to revive the child, he said.
Earlier Monday, Glynn County lifeguards had responded to numerous cries for help at the beach, Carson said. Lifeguards retrieved several children who were struggling in the water, he said.
Moments later, at around 7 p.m., lifeguards heard more cries for help.
The child was discovered in the surf, and CPR efforts began immediately, Caron said.
DNR is still investigating the incident, he said.