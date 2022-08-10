Glynn County elections officials have borrowed 15 voting machines from state elections officials they hope they never have to use.

The additional machines are required to meet the state mandate of one machine for every 250 voters, but they hope they don’t use them to prove a point that the extra machines are not needed in most rural Georgia counties.

