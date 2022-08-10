Glynn County elections officials have borrowed 15 voting machines from state elections officials they hope they never have to use.
The additional machines are required to meet the state mandate of one machine for every 250 voters, but they hope they don’t use them to prove a point that the extra machines are not needed in most rural Georgia counties.
“They will be prepped for Election Day,” said Chris Channell, director of the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration at Tuesday’s meeting.
Elections officials plan to instruct poll workers to direct voters to the county-owned voting machines and leave the state loaned machines idle to prove the county does not need the additional machines. If county officials can prove their argument, it could save Glynn County more than $180,000.
An additional challenge will be fitting the extra machines in polling places in a way that provides maximum privacy. Unfortunately, the extra machines mean that not every one can be located so voters have a wall behind them to ensure nobody can see how the votes were cast.
Channell’s efforts have the support of the Board of Elections. They said it will be important to document the number of votes cast on the county machines and to show the wait times for voters on Election Day is not excessive.
“If we don’t give them the data, we’ll have to buy the equipment,” said Patricia Featherstone, chair of the county’s elections board.
State officials are requiring the additional machines because of complaints about long lines and waits lasting hours in some metropolitan Georgia counties. In Glynn County, many people cast early votes or absentee ballots, helping tp reduce the lines on Election Day.
County elections officials continue to seek poll workers to help with the upcoming elections. Go to the website at glynnelections@ glynncounty-ga.gov.