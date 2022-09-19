Marshes of Glynn Libraries and the United Way of Coastal Georgia partnered Thursday to open a Born Learning Trail at the Brunswick library.

Born Learning Trails help parents, grandparents and caregivers explore ways to turn everyday moments into fun learning opportunities.

