He wants to rename a park in the Arco neighborhood, but Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker is not looking to erase the origins of Madge Merritt Park’s current name.
The name change proposal was spurred by the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a crime for which Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted in November.
Booker initiated the bureaucratic name change process in 2021, hoping to find a suitable way to honor the slain young man in perpetuity.
“(Arbery’s) dad lived down the street, so they’d go there and spend time to meditate,” Booker said. “I talked with the family and the neighborhood leaders and members of Community First (Planning Commission) who were looking to honor him. I talked with his father about it and showed him what the plans were, the concept and the improvements.”
Rather than simply disregarding history, Booker said the renaming and upgrades to the park will give the park’s current namesake more exposure than she has had in quite some time.
Margaret “Madge” Burns Merritt was born in Savannah in 1874. She moved to Glynn County in 1917 to be a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agent for the area, possibly the first, based on historical documents reviewed by College of Coastal Georgia librarian Michele Johnson.
She was also a founding member of the Cassina Garden Club, according to historical records provided by the club to the Coastal Georgia Historical Foundation.
Merritt also helped create landscaping plans for the Historic Glynn County Courthouse and F.J. Torras Causeway, said Janis Rodriguez, who is involved in both the historical society and garden club. Merritt also served as chairwoman on the committee that organized the opening ceremony of the causeway in 1924.
She passed away in October of 1935 and is interred in the cemetery at Christ Church Frederica on St. Simons Island.
“We’ll still have something on the site to recognize the old name,” Booker said. “The county didn’t even have a sign up honoring her.
“I grew up with it being ‘the Townsend Street park.’ We only found the sign when I started working with the county on revitalization in Arco. That’s when they did the research and found out about her. I even think Paulk Field (on nearby Wylly Avenue) was originally called something else too.”
Commissioners will vote on the upgrade package and the renaming proposal this month, Booker said.
It was on the county commission’s agenda for Thursday’s meeting, but the paperwork may not be ready in time, he said.
“It will get voted on this month, though,” Booker said.