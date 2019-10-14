Darryl Peck believes the time is right to open a new bookstore in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island.
Though the digital age has been tough on book stores across the nation, Peck said digital book sales have fallen the past three years.
“I think people really like to hold a book,” he said.
Righton Books has an eclectic selection with a heavy focus on illustrated books on art design, photography architecture, home and interior publications.
Peck said lots of thought went into the layout and design of the store.
“We wanted to create small, cozy spaces,” he said. “The customers have been raving about the layout.”
The store has more than 900 cookbooks, as well as a wide variety of gardening, sports and automotive books.
Peck said a recent customer was in the store’s travel guide section and was stunned to find an up-to-date travel guide to Cambodia for a planned visit there.
“We’ve got every travel guide possible,” he said.
The most popular area of the store in the children’s book section, complete with a bench where children can sit and read while their parents browse. The store also has a good selection of books for young readers and young adults.
And, of course, the store has a good selection of best sellers, as well as Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winners on its shelves.
The store also carries an interesting selection of greeting cards, Mova globes and quality writing tools.
Peck said he reads lots of reviews as a way to choose his selection of books, though it’s impossible to read every book sold in the store. Between Peck, his wife and two staff members, he said they read more than 12 books a week between them.
“We try to be familiar with the books that come in,” he said. “We need to differentiate ourselves from other book stores on the island.”
Righton Books is located at 222 Redfern Village. The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.