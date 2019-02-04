There is a painting on the cover of a coffee table book that shows Cherry Street in Jesup, Ga., as it once was.
The late Dorothy Lanier Kenerly painted it in 1991, and it shows Standard Oil and Gulf service stations, two former icons. It is hard to tell how far back D-Dot, as friends and family called her, had to reach back into her memory for the image, but the cars along the curbs seem to be from the 1940s, and there are telltale signs.
Carter’s five-and-dime is still open, and a Southern Bell sign indicated there was a pay phone nearby with a slot for nickels, dimes and quarters that weren’t spent at Carter’s.
“All the King’s Men,’’ a 1949 movie basked on Robert Penn Warren’s 1946 novel was showing at the Strand theater. The film won an Oscar for best picture, Broderick Crawford won best actor and Mercedes McCambridge best supporting actress while Penn Warren already had his Pulitzer Prize.
The coffee table book is more, though, than a five-pound collection of D-Dot’s paintings. Thanks to her former pastor, Dr. Felix Haynes, who did long stints at First Baptist on St. Simons and a longer one in Jesup, newspaper publisher Dink NeSmith and other friends, there are eloquent explanations of why the woman who loved so many was in turn so beloved.
A gifted speaker, the Rev. Dr. Haynes was never at a loss for words but maybe once. That was when he went to her bedside at Hospice of South Georgia in December 2017.
His wife, ill at the time herself, wanted to go see her old friend, and as they walked into the room, they saw a bed surrounded by hospice workers.
“The hospice people stepped away. I walked over to the bed to say a prayer for her. I couldn’t say a word. My heart hit my throat so hard,’’ he said.
As he stood over her, D-Dot looked at his eyes, read what was in them and said repeatedly, “Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus.”
Someone told him later it was probably the best prayer he never said.
Perhaps it is what Paul meant in Romans 8 when he wrote, “the Spirit Himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered” and Haynes surely groaned deep in his sould.
D-Dot somehow knew what her long-time pastor felt but couldn’t say. Maybe the spirit told her.
There are paintings from the home place where D-Dot grew up near Metter before she married John Lex Kenerly Jr. in 1946. It has the wooden barns painted gray by the weather, the rusted but sound tin roofs and a man in bib overalls standing beside a cane syrup kettle presumed hot.
Both Haynes and NeSmith wrote of the sense of place that came through in her paintings and the beauty she captured of flowers. One painting captures the subtle shadings of the maypop.
As they reared their own children, the NeSmiths were neighbors of the Kenerlys, D-Dot and Papa John.
“Our backyard corners touched. We had a hedge in the backyard, and the kids dug a tunnel through it. They were forever going back and forth. They were like adopted grandparents,’’ he said.
About that painting of Cherry Street. It’s gone through some changes, but Jesup’s downtown, unlike many in Southeast Georgia, is alive. The Strand still shows movies albeit with dinner now, and many of the same buildings still stand. The Gulf and Standard Oil are long gone and a nickel and dime won’t buy enough anymore to put on a sign.
NeSmith painted a word picture of a stroll along the street – although a later version – as he looked into barber shop doors and store windows. Among those he saw was Marty Fender unboxing bananas with his dad at the A&P. Marty Fender moved to Glynn County and with a partner ran the IGA grocery store on Jekyll Island. There was never a nicer human being than Marty Fender.
For all the places Haynes has been, Waycross, Hilton Head and St. Simons, where he retired, he still says Jesup is different.
“I’ve never seen a town where the kids go off and get educated and come back home,’’ Haynes said.
NeSmith said it’s because of people like the Kenerlys.
D-Dot didn’t just turn out paintings that now hang in the hospital, doctors’ offices, restaurants and other places including homes. She passed art along to a number of students in what was called the Bucket Ladies because that was the first assignment. Once they painted their buckets to D-Dot’s satisfaction, the new artists moved on to canvas as they took lessons from her on her porch.
She began painting in 1970 and took to teaching late in 2008 with a group of retired teachers. She also passed on the blessing of art to her daughter Linda Kenerly Wasdin who now carries on the classes downtown in Studio Red.
Why Red? Because her mother believed that every painting had to have “a little red,’’ and her favorite was cadmium red.
The students learned more than how to capture in durable paint an image of a flower that would fade, a butterfly whose days are fleeting or a building that would slowly crumble to dust. They learned to preserve those points in time without closing their eyes to remember, and some learned to move on from a great pain.
Haynes tells the story on a student, Ruth Lyons, who had “somewhat withdrawn from the flow of life’’ after her husband’s death. She joined the Bucket Ladies and painted the nature around the pond and her house on rural Bethlehem Road.
To own a Ruth Lyons’ painting of a butterfly is to own a special piece of art, Haynes wrote. Her story became a parable of Dot Kenerly’s legacy and “ministry-mission through art...’’ he wrote.
“The struggling larva/chrysalis of the emerging butterfly from the confining cocoon leaps forth, soaring into the sunlight flashing all the scintillating colors as it takes flight above, a symbol of transformed life. What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Creator calls a butterfly,’’ Haynes wrote.
The book has a Ruth Lyons painting of a yellow butterfly, perhaps an eastern swallowtail. Like Dot Kenerly, it is enjoying a red flower, and like Dot Kenerly would want, there is a little red on its wings.
Now the owner of “less than 30” small newspapers, NeSmith’s business has taken him around four states.
NeSmith spent much of Wednesday on his big tract of land in the Altamaha River swamp.
He gets back every chance he can, but he now lives near Athens in Oglethorpe County where the lure of grandchildren sometimes, but not always, overcome the lure of home.
“I don’t care where I am in life. My heart is right here in Wayne County,’’ he said.
A place captured with a little bit of red in Dot Kenerly’s paintings.
There is as much to be learned in the pages, and Haynes is promoting it because all sales benefit Hospice of South Georgia where the staff cared so tenderly for the artist.
It is available at Artisan’s Art Center, 3358 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick, and at Beachview Books in the village on St. Simons Island.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.