Many recognize the joys of a good book, but few are willing to express their happiness as loudly and enthusiastically as the 4-year-olds at the Early Literacy Academy in Brunswick.
Preschool students in the after-school Boys & Girls Club program did not contain their excitement when Geri Mullis, director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries, dropped by last week with a box of books for everyone.
Mullis’ delivery was one of many during the return this year of the Book Buddy Videos initiative.
Numerous groups have partnered for a second year to bring back the project, created as a way to increase at-home reading opportunities for preschool students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christy Johnson, unit director at the academy, works hard to instill a love of reading in her students. And it’s projects like the Book Buddy Videos initiative that enable Johnson and other educators to ensure their students consistently have a book in their hands.
“They love the books,” Johnson said. “The parents are always asking for ways that they can get more books for their kiddos.”
Literacy education is a significant emphasis at the academy.
“That’s what we focus on here, just trying to work on their language and literacy skills,” Johnson said. “We try to create just a love of reading and stories and developing their imaginations. We do a lot of that here.”
Book Buddy organizers gave out around 1,200 books to Glynn County preschool children in public and private schools before they began their holiday break.
This year’s book, “The Caring Me I Want To Be,” emphasizes kindness and teaches readers about empathy.
Each book has a sticker with a QR code connected to the Book Buddy website, where families can access activities, a skit and videos of volunteers reading the book.
The project is a collaboration between many partners, including Family Connection Glynn, Marshes of Glynn Libraries, the Boys & Girls Club, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority and Quilla Academy.
Virtual readers include some well-known faces, such as Georgia’s former First Lady Sandra Deal, Congressman Buddy Carter and Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie.
Preschool teachers created a list of activities parents and caregivers can do with their children at home that are based on this year’s book.
The Glynn Academy Players created and recorded the skit that’s now posted on the website.
A grant from the Sandra Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy launched the local Book Buddy program in 2020. Private donors supported its continuation this year, Mullis said.
“It’s worked so well, and the students really love this,” she said. “So we are always looking for donations to help us with it for 2022.”
Books are also available for pick up at the Brunswick and St. Simons libraries.
Artwork created by members of the Boys and Girls Club and focused on the same theme of kindness will be on display at the Brunswick location.
Book Buddy videos and activities support at-home learning, Johnson said, which is especially important for preschool-aged students.
“We can’t just do it here, especially with language and literacy skills,” she said. “It’s something that has to be continuous for them to get it.”
She’s also seen how hungry students can be for good stories once they’ve been exposed to the pleasures of reading.
“Our parents are really grateful for any books that they get to bring home because the kids are asking them to read them stories,” Johnson said. “You just want it to continue at home as well so they can keep building those skills.”
The Book Buddy videos and other resources are available online at https://sites.google.com/view/bookbuddyvideos/home?authuser=0.